Megan Fox reveals the key to a successful relationship: drinking each other's blood — but for 'ritual purposes only'

Notoriously media-shy couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have their own secrets for keeping their love flame burning white hot, as the actress revealed in a new profile for Glamour UK.

The two announced their engagement in January, including a little tidbit about how it all went down.

"I said yes … And then we drank each other's blood," Fox captioned her and MGK's otherwise lovely video, a sorta pantomime proposal scored by some very overactive birds.

Well, turns out Fox wasn't being at all facetious. There was some blood-letting involved, but we're not talking about knocking back a pint of grade A type A.

"Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," Fox told Glamour UK. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

The Jennifer's Body star went on to explain what those occasions might be, such as "rituals on new moons and full moons" and the like.

"And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason," she continued. "And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Fox later clarifies that she does not, in fact, take Machine Gun Kelly's soul — or maybe she does. It's kinda up in the air, really.

"It doesn't not happen," Fox said, laughing. "Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times."

Fox may already have ownership of her fiancé's soul, however, as she believes she might have had a hand in his creation through her childhood longing.

Story continues

"He's literally my exact physical type that I've been manifesting since I was four," Fox said. "I'm also four years older than him. So, I think I made him. My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would've looked like or been like if it wasn't for me."

The blood-drinking thing seems kinda tame now, doesn't it?

Related content: