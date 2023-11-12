Megan Fox Recalls Being 'Addicted to Falling in Love' with 'Every Costar': 'I Was Just a Free Spirit'

"When I was young, I was really rebellious and wild," the actress admitted

Megan Fox is looking back at past onscreen collaborations that left her "addicted to falling in love."

Earlier this week, the actress, 37, appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up about falling in love while filming projects when she was younger.

After host Drew Barrymore asked Fox about relationships, the star said, "When I was young, I was really rebellious and wild and was always running away to fall in love with a new love, every costar."

Detailing that she was "just a free spirit," Fox continued, "I was addicted to falling in love, and I think I probably hurt a lot of people in that process too, because a lot of people have been in love with me and I did not respect or honor that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean Megan Fox

Related: Megan Fox's Dating History: From Brian Austin Green to Machine Gun Kelly

According to Fox, things changed, however, after she began to have kids. (She and ex-husband Brian Austin Green share sons Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7.)

"When I had kids, something happened in me," she said. "... I think it’s a major part of my soul’s journey in this lifetime to not repeat my parents’ pattern with my kids, and I was always very aware of that, so this selfless person was born when I birthed my first child."

Alberto Tamargo/Getty Megan Fox

When Barrymore, 48, asked Fox to detail the worst thing she has ever done to an ex specifically, the Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author admitted, "I don’t know if that’s something I can say on TV," but shared one other story.

"When I was young, I did have a temper and I was wild, I got mad and I took a bunch of paint and I painted a Friedrich Nietzsche quote all over [this guy's] wall, so he had to repaint his house afterwards," Fox explained. "It was like a really angry quote about, like, how life is futile, you suck basically. So he had to repaint the bedroom."

Story continues

Franziska Krug/Getty Images Megan Fox

Related: Megan Fox Admits 'I Was Not a Peach' in Past Relationships as She Praises Machine Gun Kelly for His Support

Fox also did not shy away from highlighting how she may have been a less-than-ideal partner in the past, telling Barrymore during another segment of the show, "Anyone who dated me in my early 20s should probably write their own poetry book, because I was not a peach."

She then highlighted the support she has received from fiancé Machine Gun Kelly throughout the writing process of her latest project, explaining, "I think it helps that he’s an artist himself and recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting — where he gets to express his pain in that way."

"As an actor, you don’t really have that, because I’m reading someone else’s dialogue. So I don’t really get to go to work and put my experiences and my pain into my art," Fox continued. "So he recognized that I needed an outlet for that, and when you love someone, you’re not gonna deny them their right to experience a relief from their suffering."

Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is available now wherever books are sold.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.