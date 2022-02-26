Megan Fox Put a Punk Twist on This Nostalgic Hairstyle

Megan Fox Wearing JW Pei

Certified punk-goth couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had a very on-brand date night yesterday. On Friday, the pair attended an Avril Lavigne concert and dressed in their skater style best, which from Megan, included an underground twist on your favorite childhood hairstyle.

Channeling the early '00s, the actress wore a black mesh crop top underneath a matching oversized bomber jacket that hung off her shoulders with baggy pants and chunky combat boots. She accessorized with a slouchy handbag that featured a silver chain strap. However, her hair was perhaps the most nostalgic part of the look. Megan parted her long dark tresses down the middle and pulled them up into high pigtails with face-framing strands on each side. She played up the volume, and instead of braids, she styled them in loose curls.

Megan Fox

Megan wasn't the only one who switched up her hair for the concert. Her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) dyed his hair pink earlier in the day and documented the entire process on Instagram. He paired his new dye job with a black and pink crop top that showed off his tattoos and '90s-style skate pants.

This week, the singer admitted that he and Megan are facing a few obstacles when it comes to wedding planning. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday, MGK said they're trying to find a venue that can accommodate a "red river" with other "gothic" details adding: "The location is hard, trying to find a spot that's matching my artistic [vision]."