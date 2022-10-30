Diddy channels Joker, plus Megan Fox, Frankie Jonas, more stars transform for Halloween: See the costumes

Stars are familiar with putting on costumes for an onscreen role or a concert tour but for Halloween they bring even more energy.

While Halloween 2020 was a bust because of the coronavirus pandemic, Halloween 2021 was met with caution as the virus still loomed – but Halloween 2022 is looking like a return to what the spooky season once was as Hollywood parties take over on Instagram.

Stars including Kylie Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens are taking on scary costumes as Frankenstein's bride and a creepy raven. Other celebs including Paris Hilton are dressing up as childhood favorites. It couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are dressing like another famous couple as they suited up as Pamela Anderson and rock star Tommy Lee.

Here are some of the Halloween costumes celebrities have brewed up this season.

Diddy gets into character with Heath Ledger's Joker

Diddy was serious about Halloween this year. He not only went all out but made sure to get into character as he channeled Heath Ledger's version of the Clown Prince of Crime from "The Dark Knight Rises."

Before revealing his costume, Diddy shared a video of himself on Instagram getting ready and wished everyone a "safe and Happy Halloween!!! Let’s vibrate higher and move with LOVE."

Later, he shared videos of himself creepily laughing like the Joker in the character's signature purple suit, white face makeup and smeared red makeup across his lips and face.

"Hello my friends, I’m the Joker. I’m highjacking Halloween!" Diddy captioned his post.

'Riverdale' goes 'Hocus Pocus'

If anyone knows about the power of magic, it's the kids of "Riverdale."

CW stars Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes channeled "Hocus Pocus" Sanderson sisters Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), Winifred (Bette Midler) and Mary (Kathy Najimy). "SISTAAAAAS," Petsch captioned a group shot with her co-stars.

Story continues

'Hocus Pocus 2' premiere: Kathy Najimy talks pressure of sequel, writer teases 'third' movie

Chloe Bailey as Storm

Chlöe went all out as "X-Men" comic character Storm. "I'm STORM for the night," the "Have Mercy" singer captioned her photo on Instagram.

She posted a side-by-side with the comic-book version of Storm to compare her replica outfit of a black bodysuit with an "X-Men" symbol," a matching cape, an intricate headband, flowing blond hair and lightning in the background. Halle Berry, who portrayed Storm in the films, gave her approval by commenting with three heart emojis.

Keke Palmer as Rapunzel

Palmer let her hair down for Halloween, dressing as Rapunzel. The actress shared that her costume was in response to fans wanting her to play the Disney princess in a live-action movie with "100ft box braids."

Palmer filmed a comical skit where she initially denied a suiter's request to let down her hair. "Last time I did, me and my hair got caught in an entanglement," she said with a wink. When the suitor played a boom box, Palmer let her braids fall off the balcony.

Frankie Jonas and girlfriend re-create Joe Jonas' performance with ex Taylor Swift

Frankie Jonas trolled his older brother Joe Jonas and his relationship with ex Taylor Swift, which inspired some of the breakup tunes on her album "Fearless." Frankie dressed up as Joe and his girlfriend Anna Olson dressed up as Swift from a performance the pair did of "Should've Said No" that aired in the 2008 concert film "Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience."

Further poking fun at his brother, Frankie posted a photo of him and Olson wearing "matching purity rings." The Jonas Brothers infamously vowed celibacy and donned purity rings in their early days of fame.

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz as Romeo and Juliet

Brooklyn Beckham channeled Shakespeare's Romeo alongside his wife Nicola Peltz, who dressed up as Juliet. The forbidden lovers (newlyweds in real life) attended Patrón Tequila and Tings Magazine's Halloween party in West Hollywood.

Beckham sported armor to be the knight to Peltz. She opted for a classic white dress.

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz dressed as forbidden lovers Romeo and Juliet for Halloween.

Kendall Jenner channels Jessie from 'Toy Story'

Kendall Jenner stepped into character as "Toy Story" yodeling cowgirl Jessie. The model sported an auburn wig in pigtails to match the Pixar toy, a red cowboy hat, a button-down with yellow cufflinks, barely-there jean shorts and cow print chaps.

"Well aren’t you just the sweetest space toy," she captioned an Instagram post, a reference to a line Jessie (Joan Cusack) says to Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) in "Toy Story 2."

Ciara and daughter Sienna are Venus and Serena Williams

Ciara got creative with her daughter Sienna Wilson for Halloween. The mother-daughter duo channeled sister duo Venus and Serena Willams from their Got Milk? advertisement in 2000. Recreating the look, Ciara and Sienna had matching milk mustaches, braided hair with white beads and black tank tops and shorts. The singer also held a tennis racquet like Serena in the original ad.

Try Guy Eugene Lee Yang dresses as two 'Stranger Things' characters

Try Guys YouTuber Eugene Lee Yang proved stranger things can happen than the affair that rocked his workplace. Yang was both the hero and the villain for Halloween, dressing as "Stranger Things" Season 4 characters Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) and Vecna (Jamie Campbell).

"Chrissy… it’s time," he captioned a series of photos.

Adam Levine, Ned Fulmer and the expectations in mainstream vs. internet celebrity culture

Lizzo becomes Marge Simpson

Lizzo kicked off Halloween weekend by dressing as rapper Chrisean Rock but for her second costume, she turned yellow.

The singer put on a high-standing blue wig and green sequin dress to transform into Marge Simpson from the animated series "The Simpsons." Marge Simpson memes have become quite popular and Lizzo made sure to pose as many of them to share with the internet.

"I AM HIM - HIMMY NEUTRON- MARGE HIMPSON," Lizzo wrote in her Instagram caption Saturday.

The Kardashian-West kids dress as music icons

Kim Kardashian showed off her kids' costumes early Halloween weekend as her youngsters took on the looks of Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop Dogg and Eazy-E.

Eldest daughter North, 9, wore a full Tommy Hilfiger costume to resemble the late singer Aaliyah, her younger sister Chicago, 4, wore a double denim outfit and a long braid to look like singer Sade.

The boys dressed as West Coast legends Snoop Dogg and Easy E with Saint, 6, dressed in Snoop Dogg's signature braids and Psalm, 3, wearing the quintessential Eazy-E Compton hat.

Kardashian went the Marvel route with her costume, dressing up as "X-Men" villain Mystique. "Hey Marvel," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

More: The Kardashians, body image and social media: Why parents should stop filtering their photos

Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein

Jenner put on her bridal best as the Bride of Frankenstein this Halloween weekend.

Jenner posted three sepia photos of herself with a black and grey updo with stitching drawn onto her jawline.

"HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND," she wrote on Instagram.

Kylie 🤍 on Instagram: "HAPPY HALLOWEEKEND"

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pam and Tommy

Fox went blonde for a day and Machine Gun Kelly took on the persona of another rockstar for the spooky occasion.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dress as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for the Casamigos Halloween party.

The two dressed as the late-90s it couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Fox wore a maroon and pink latex dress as her blonde hair hung on her shoulders and Kelly wore a simple tank top shirt with his tattoos acting as his accessory.

Review: Impressive transformations aside, Hulu's sex-tape saga 'Pam & Tommy' misses the mark

Lori Harvey as Beyoncé

Lori Harvey channeled her inner Queen Bey on Halloween as she dressed up as the singer in her "Me, Myself and I" music video.

"All the ladies if you feel me help me sing it outttt," Harvey captioned her Instagram post, quoting lyrics from the classic tune.

Latto as the Corpse Bride

Latto is giving Big Corpse Bride energy this Halloween, or "Lattoween" as she dubbed it on Instagram.

The rapper shared she had "too much fun w this look" in another video revealing the before and after of her costume.

JoJo Siwa as Draco Siwa

JoJo Siwa made great use of her dazzling blonde has as she adorned the Slytherin cloak for her Draco Malfoy Halloween costume.

The singer and dancer showed off her "Harry Potter" themed costume complete with the green tie and slicked back hair with a reel on Instagram. Siwa lip-syncedthe scene in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" when Draco introduces himself to Harry Potter and Ron Weasly.

Draco's memoir: 'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton recalls harrowing rehab escape, Emma Watson bond in new memoir

Paris Hilton's Sailor Moon

Hilton and her husband Carter Reum dressed up as Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask from the manga series.

Hilton wore her hair in two ponytails as she wore a bedazzled version of the Sailor Moon costume. Reum wore a tuxedo, mask and cape to pull off his accompanying look.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum exchange a kiss at a Halloween party Oct. 28.

"Dressed up as my Childhood icon Sailor Moon," Hilton wrote on Instagram.

Jennifer Garner (and her dog) get ghostly

To the tune of Britney Spears and Madonna's "Me Against the Music" Jennifer Garner showed off two ghost costumes. One was a ghost bride and the other a Victorian ghost.

She showed off her ghoulish looks in an Instagram video that also had a cameo from her dog, draped with white fabric, to match the costume reveal's theme.

Vanessa Hudgens as a creepy raven

Hudgens flapped her wings toward the scary side of Halloween as she dressed in black feathers to look like a raven.

Her eye makeup included black and gray feathering to further pull off the look as she attended Prince Michael Jackson's Thriller Night Halloween party.

She showed off her detailed dress on Instagram as she flapped away. In the caption, she asked her followers if they could "edit me turning into a raven."

Vanessa Hudgens stuns on the red carpet in her raven Halloween costume.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Halloween 2022: Diddy, Kendall Jenner, more celebrities transform