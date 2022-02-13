Megan Fox Paired a Purple Leather Tube Top with a Wildly Chic Purse

Alicia Brunker
Leave it to Megan Fox to combine a bold outfit with an even bolder accessory.

On Saturday, the actress joined Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) at the Super Bowl Music Fest in Los Angeles, and for their date night, she wore an all-purple look that included a leather tube top and matching high-waisted pants. Her outfit alone was head-turning, but she added a wildly chic handbag to the mix that was even more distracting than her head-to-toe purple set.

In a photo taken backstage at the Staples Center, the actress posed in her leather-clad separates while clutching a can't-miss-it, zebra print pouch in a textured fabric underneath her arm. Layered necklaces and a pair of platform silver heels provided the final touches to the look. Megan's long dark hair was worn down and cascaded down her back in loose waves.

"I thought you couldn't make a hoe into a housewife?🤷🏻‍♀️💜," she captioned her post, which also included a snapshot of Megan and MGK snuggled-up together.

Fox recently told Vogue that her fiancé has influenced her newfound sense of style. "Being with him, obviously, he's slightly eccentric in the way that he dresses—and that has freed me up to express myself more," she told the outlet, adding that MGK introduced her to her now-stylist Maeve Reilly. "She wants to dress me the way that I feel," Megan says of Maeve. "Obviously if you see some of the things she's put me in we're not trying to run away from it: we're leaning into it. Which is fun, because this has never felt aligned with my personality before."

