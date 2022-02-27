Megan Fox Paired Her Bold Pantsuit With a Bralette for the NBA All-Star Game

Megan Fox put her sexy spin on the classic pantsuit.

The Jennifer's Body actor wore an eye-catching orange snakeskin-print pantsuit to watch the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. She paired the faux leather suit by London designer Roberta Einer, featuring extra-long blazer, loose high-waisted pants, and a matching belt, with a simple black bralette underneath, baring her midriff.

She finished the look with bright orange open-toed sandals and a matching mini bag, along with a new neon-green manicure and pedicure.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Cleveland, Ohio, native Kelly, who introduced one of the teams, chose a look that matched his maximalist style, comprised of a gray sweater and black trousers both decorated with costume jewelry in swirling patterns. He also wore dramatic silver dagger earrings and a lip cuff with a dangling diamond, both featuring the Dolce & Gabbana logo.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Sunday's glam look was the second bra-as-top outfit that Fox sported during NBA All-Star Weekend. To support Kelly as he played in the All-Star Celebrity Game Friday night, the Transformers actor paired an oversized flannel with a brown bralette, black leggings, and combat boots. In pics, which you can see here, the star also sported layer pearl and silver necklaces.

The newly engaged couple also dealt with a humorous jumbotron moment, where the game's announcer referred to Fox as the rock star's wife. In a clip shared by SportsCenter, she hid her mouth behind her hand, seemingly laughing and whispering to Kelly, "I'm not your wife."

