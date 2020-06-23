Megan Fox Opens Up About 'Harrowing' Misogynistic Experiences After Interview Resurfaces

Megan Fox is speaking out about her past experiences as a woman working in Hollywood.

A 2009 interview with Jimmy Kimmel in which Fox shared that she was sexualized by director Michael Bay while only a teenager resurfaced and quickly went viral this week.

In the clip, Fox tells Kimmel that she was 15 on the set of Bad Boys II and was made to wear a "stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and, like, six-inch heels."

When Bay was told that Fox wasn't allowed to sit at the bar for the scene since she was underage, the actress said his solution was to have her "dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet," which Kimmel teased is a "microcosm of how all our minds work."

On Monday, Fox, 34, released a statement on Instagram in which she admitted to having "harrowing experiences," but not because of Bay.

"I know that a discussion has erupted online surrounding some of my experiences in Hollywood and the subsequent mishandling of this information by the media and society in general," Fox began. "While I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support, I do feel I need to clarify some of the details as they have been lost in the retelling of the events and cast a sinister shadow that doesn’t really, in my opinion, belong. At least not where it's currently being projected."

Fox explained that while she was only "15 or 16" while filming Bad Boys II, she was "19 or 20" when she worked with Bay again on Transformers and "did 'work' (me pretending to know how to hold a wrench) on one of Michael's Ferrari's during one of the audition scenes."

However, Fox clarified that she did not film the audition at his home.

"It was at the Platinum Dunes studio parking lot, there were several other crew members and employees present and I was at no point undressed or anything similar," she said. "So as far as this particular audition story I was not underaged at the time and I was not made to 'wash' or work on someone's cars in a way that was extraneous from the material in the actual script."

Fox went on to thank her fans for their support but noted that "these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry."

"There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart," she explained. "But when it comes to my direct experiences with Michael, and Steven [Spielberg] for that matter, I was never assaulted or preyed upon in what I felt was a sexual manner."

She concluded the statement by shouting out those "who are brave enough to speak out," sharing how "grateful" she feels that people want to "support, uplift, and bring comfort to those who have been harmed by a violent and toxic societal paradigm."

A representative for Bay did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This isn't the first time Fox has spoken out about being sexualized in films and media.

Last September, Fox spoke to Entertainment Tonight about nearly reaching a “breaking point” after the 2009 release of Jennifer’s Body.

“It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with,” Fox said. “It preceded a breaking point for me.”

“I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do,” Fox said. “I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because of the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out.”

The star said she attempted to speak out about her own #MeToo experiences while she was growing up in Hollywood and working on various film and TV sets, but felt as though her thoughts were unwelcome.

“I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened, I was speaking out and saying, ‘Hey, these things are happening to me and they’re not OK,’” she recalled. “And everyone was like, ‘Oh well, f— you. We don’t care, you deserve it.’ Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made.’”