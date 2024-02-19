Megan Fox Makes a Style Statement While Presenting in Sexy White Gown at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Fox wore a show-stopping white gown to present during the 2024 PEOPLE's Choice Awards alongside Joe Manganiello

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Megan Fox onstage during the 2024 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

Megan Fox may have skipped the 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet, but she still made a style statement onstage.

The actor and author, 37, wore a white, spaghetti-strap gown with a cowl neck and side, knee-high slit while presenting during the annual award show with Joe Manganiello.

For the event, Fox kept her pink hair and added another bold pop of color with a vampy red lip.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Megan Fox onstage during the 2024 People's Choice Awards on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

On Friday, Fox was announced as a presenter for the PCAs, alongside the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Victoria Monét and Jeremy Renner.

The show itself will be hosted by Simu Liu, with this year's nominees including big names such as Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Margot Robbie, Halle Bailey, Timothée Chalamet, Beyoncé and more. Fox herself was previously nominated for a PCA in 2010, thanks to her work on Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

"I’m so grateful to have been asked to step up to the hosting plate for the 2024 People’s Choice Awards,” Liu said in a press statement about his hosting gig.

"It’s exciting to celebrate this incredible year in pop culture, and to do so with the incredible fans that make what we do possible," he added.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards airs live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET via NBC, Peacock and E!.

Some of Fox's most notable looks in recent months include a barely-there metal mesh minidress with bubblegum-pink hair, a pastel pink corset dress with pink pinstripes and light pink ribbons, and even a debut of a fiery red bob hairstyle.

As Fox's red carpet looks continue to make headlines, so do her internet clap-backs. Earlier this month, the actress addressed critics who questioned her appearance during the 2024 Super Bowl weekend.



Megan Fox/Instagram

Posting photos of herself with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce taken at Resorts World Las Vegas' Zouk nightclub, Fox shared a cheeky response to fans who accused her of having plastic surgery done in earlier pics.



“Oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all,” she wrote.



Read the original article on People.