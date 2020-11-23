Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly make red carpet debut at American Music Awards
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made it red carpet official at the American Music Awards.
The couple, who for fell for one another on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass amid her secret separation from Brian Austin Green, walked the red carpet together for the first time at Sunday’s award show. She also introduced his performance.
For the big night, Fox, 34, wore an emerald green top and skirt by Azzi & Osta while Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), 30, wore a Balmain look that showed off his tattooed torso.
Kelly shared a behind-the-scenes snap with Fox, who appeared in his “Bloody Valentine” video, as well as a pic of them on the red carpet. “Slept next to a shotgun til she came into my life,” he wrote, in part.
Fox was more than happy to publicly celebrate her man. She took the stage during the show to introduce Kelly’s performance, which saw him perform “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend” and share the stage with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
“Once in a lifetime, magic can happen. For this next performer, we’ve all been under his spell since his debut in 2012,” she told the crowd.
We love to see it. Megan Fox introduces @machinegunkelly's #AMAs performance! pic.twitter.com/PsAIAgdi7J
— American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020
Fox has truly been under Kelly’s spell since they met early this year on the Switchgrass set. At the time, she had secretly separated from her husband of nearly 10 years, Green, with whom she shares three young children. She has since said that as soon as she met Kelly she knew she was in over her head, calling her her “twin flame.”
The film was halted and they returned to Los Angeles, where the rumor mill swirled after they were spotted quarantining together. They fed it with Fox appearing and Kelly’s lover in “Bloody Valentine.” Green, 47, then confirmed they had quietly separated in late 2019.
Green and Fox’s split has been bitter. She recently accused her soon-to-be-ex of making her look like an absentee mother
As for Kelly, he has said he “didn't know what [love] was” until he “made eye contact” with Fox. And he said he’s in love “for the first time” in his life.
