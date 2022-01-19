Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! 'I said yes ... and then we drank each other's blood'

Their love for one another – and each other's blood – keeps Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's bond impenetrable.

Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced their engagement on social media on Jan. 12 after roughly a year and a half of dating. Fox, 35, wrote that in July 2020, the same month the couple first went public with their relationship, the two sat under a banyan tree and "asked for magic."

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," Fox wrote. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

They returned to that spot for a special moment. In a video posted by Fox, the two are seen kneeling down in front of one another atop a flight of stairs outside. Fox is wearing a sultry black cutout dress with MGK, 31, donning a sparkling white and black top.

Fox is seen in the video looking overjoyed as MGK seemingly pops the big question with the ring in hand. According to Fox's Instagram caption, the two became engaged on Jan. 11.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

And then, Fox wrote, "we drank each other's blood."

Posting on his own Instagram account, MGK shared a close-up of the stunning ring, two pear-shaped stones – one emerald, one diamond – together on one band.

The rapper elaborated on the design, saying that "the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," he wrote.

"yes, in this life and every life," MGK reiterated on his post, adding: "beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me."

MGK offered more details about the unique ring in a Q&A alongside Fox for Vogue that was published Monday, revealing that the bands of the ring "are actually thorns."

"So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," he said. "Love is pain!"

Fox and MGK made their first red carpet appearance together arm-in-arm at the American Music Awards in November 2020.

Before the rapper performed onstage that night, he was introduced by Fox as she gushed over new beau, saying the world has been under his "spell" since his music debut in 2012.

Their engagement also isn't the first time blood has been involved in their eccentric relationship. For their first Valentine's Day together in 2021, MGK revealed on Instagram that he carries some of Fox's blood in a necklace. "i wear your blood around my neck," he captioned his post at the time.

Throughout their brief but passionate coupling thus far, the two have gone on double dates with fellow punk couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, shared birthdays together and packed on the PDA at numerous award shows.

In a GQ Magazine UK interview published in October, the two opened up about the "demonic side" of their relationship.

Fox said at the time: "Our souls chose this to absolutely have to face our shadow selves; to face things about ourselves we didn’t want to have to know, that we tried to push away."

MGK added that their relationship "should be light, but also we go to hell with each other."

"It’s ecstasy and agony for sure," he said. "I don’t want people to think anything’s perfect with us. I didn’t say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

This marks the second marriage for the "Transformers" star. Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010-2021. The two have three sons together: Bodhi Ransom, 7, Journey River, 5, and Noah Shannon, 9.

It's the first marriage for MGK, who has a daughter, Casie, 12, from a previous relationship.

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly announce engagement: See the custom ring