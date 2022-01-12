Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

Tessa Petak
·2 min read

The "twin flames" are making things official — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged!

Fox shared a video of the proposal on Instagram, as well as a poetic description of exactly what went down.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," she wrote, giving her followers a little bit of insight as to why the spot was so special to the couple. "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes … and then we drank each other's blood."

Kelly shared a close-up look at the diamond-and-emerald ring on his own account. His caption explained exactly why the ring looks the way it does. Like the whole relationship, it's a blend of romance and punk rock.

"Yes, in this life and every life," his caption reads. "Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me. I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

The couple initially met on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, back in March 2020. Just two months later, the Transformers actress starred in Kelly's (born Colson Baker) "Bloody Valentine" music video. They were first romantically linked in July 2020.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Getty Images

RELATED: Megan Fox Is No Longer Hiding

Engagement rumors started swirling after a source told Us Weekly that Fox was wearing a "ring on that special finger" while watching Kelly rehearse for the 2021 MTV VMAs. At the time, the source added that Kelly might have a "surprise announcement" during his set with Travis Barker at the Sept. 12 show, though nothing materialized until now.

Fox was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children. She filed for divorce from the actor in November 2020, and a source previously told E! News that Fox and Kelly "plan to get engaged and married" once her divorce is finalized.

