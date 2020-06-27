Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands During Date Night in Malibu

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance is going strong.

On Thursday, the pair — who were first seen together last month before news broke of Fox and Brian Austin Green's split — were spotted holding hands on their way to a romantic dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California.

The two dressed casual but chic for their night out. Fox, 34, wore a pair of shiny black leather leggings, a black crop top and matching blazer accessorized with strappy black heels and dark clutch. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Colson Baker, dressed in dark pants and red corduroy jacket, left open to reveal a black undershirt. He matched his look with black and red lace-up boots.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Fox and the musician have been spending more and more time together.

"They hang out at Megan's several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian," the source told PEOPLE of Fox's three kids with Green: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3.

"The relationship seems too new and not serious enough for Megan to introduce him to her kids. Megan seems very happy though," the source added.

On June 15, the two went public with their relationship when they were pictured holding hands and kissing after leaving a bar in Los Angeles. That same day, the hitmaker tweeted lyrics from his most recent single "Bloody Valentine" that seemingly called Fox his girlfriend.

The pair starred in the song's music video, released shortly after they were first spotted together, with the rapper tweeting that "life imitated art on that one."

The lyric he referenced was "I'm calling you my girlfriend, what the f---," pointing at the possibility the two are officially a couple.

Green first revealed he and Fox had split after 9 years of marriage on an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green titled "Context."

The actor said their split came after Fox returned to their California home following months apart as she filmed a movie abroad with Baker.

"She said, 'I realized when I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself and I liked myself better during that experience and I think that might be something worth trying for me,' " Green recalled what Fox told him during the conversation. "I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can’t be upset at her because she didn’t ask to feel that way. It wasn’t a choice she made, that’s the way she honestly felt. We talked about it a little more and said let’s separate for a bit … and so we did."

Soon after Fox and Baker were seen out together, Green was seen having lunch with Courtney Stodden, though an onlooker told PEOPLE they "were not acting at all like they are together."

"Brian is doing well. He and Megan are getting along," a source told PEOPLE of the former couple.

"When he doesn't see the kids, he is slowly dating," the source added. "He recently started hanging out with Courtney. They seem more like friends though."