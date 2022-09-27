Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Pam and Tommy Vibes in '90s-Inspired Looks and Matching Hats

Michelle Lee
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are all about rock and roll.

The fashionable fiancés showed off their grunge flair for a dinner in Italy, where they attended Milan Fashion Week.

Fox, 36, donned a low-cut army green tank top under an unbuttoned flannel shirt with cut-out snakeskin pants. She also toted a brown-tinted transparent purse to hold her essentials.

Fox's risqué top, while a wardrobe basic, turned heads with its breast-baring silhouette.

As per Page Six, fans of the Jennifer's Body star speculated that she had her breast implants redone following a sultry Instagram carousel from Beyoncé's 41st birthday shared on Sept. 11. In the photos, Fox posed in sparkling hot pants and a tight bikini top that sparked the discussion.

Meanwhile, MGK, 32, went for a vampy menswear look in a skeleton-printed shirt, leather pants and a floor-length maroon vinyl trench coat.

Experts at couple outfits, the Transformers star and the Mainstream Sellout artist also wore matching furry bucket hats — hers in cherry red and his in black.

Channeling the ultimate '90s style, the couple mirrored the decade's icons Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, a pair also keen on twinning with their headwear.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.

The couple's relationship tracks back to March 2020 when they met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. (Although production came to a pause due to the pandemic, the stars were spotted spending time together after.)

Two years after going Instagram official, MGK proposed to Fox in January 2022 in front of the banyan tree the couple first sat under in July 2020.

He shared an Instagram video detailing the emerald and diamond engagement ring. "I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨," he wrote.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Despite recent speculation that the two had parted ways, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that the couple are still going strong.

"As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source told the outlet. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well."

