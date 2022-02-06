Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Do Couples Style in Matching Combat Boots

As twin flames, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seemingly always in sync — and that, of course, extends to their couples style. From his-and-hers leather jackets to identical graphic tees, the pair have a history of coordinating their outfits. And for their latest outing, they had a twinning footwear moment.

On Saturday, Fox and MGK made a cute date night out of the singer's 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Following MGK's halftime set, the couple stuck around for the rest of the game and sat in the stands together. For the low-key occasion, Megan traded in her sheer tops and no-pants outfits for a laid-back ensemble comprised of a white tank top underneath an oversized black jacket that hung off her shoulders, baggy mustard pants, and a pair of chunky combat boots. She accessorized with a bright yellow bag and her new engagement ring.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly

Kelly, too, wore hefty lug-soled boots in black, which he complemented with a silver sequined shirt and matching pants.

It's not just their shoes that coordinate. Earlier this month, Fox and MGK took a bath together wearing nothing but matching silver chrome toe nail polish. In a video posted to Instagram, they showed off their twinning toes (and engaged in a game of footsy) while in a tub filled with rose petal-infused water. Their love may be strong, but their commitment to coordination is stronger.