Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Do Couples Style in Matching Combat Boots

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read

As twin flames, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seemingly always in sync — and that, of course, extends to their couples style. From his-and-hers leather jackets to identical graphic tees, the pair have a history of coordinating their outfits. And for their latest outing, they had a twinning footwear moment.

On Saturday, Fox and MGK made a cute date night out of the singer's 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Following MGK's halftime set, the couple stuck around for the rest of the game and sat in the stands together. For the low-key occasion, Megan traded in her sheer tops and no-pants outfits for a laid-back ensemble comprised of a white tank top underneath an oversized black jacket that hung off her shoulders, baggy mustard pants, and a pair of chunky combat boots. She accessorized with a bright yellow bag and her new engagement ring.

Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly

Kelly, too, wore hefty lug-soled boots in black, which he complemented with a silver sequined shirt and matching pants.

It's not just their shoes that coordinate. Earlier this month, Fox and MGK took a bath together wearing nothing but matching silver chrome toe nail polish. In a video posted to Instagram, they showed off their twinning toes (and engaged in a game of footsy) while in a tub filled with rose petal-infused water. Their love may be strong, but their commitment to coordination is stronger.

