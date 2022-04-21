Megan Fox Just Wore a Lacy Black Lingerie Set Alongside Machine Gun Kelly

megan fox pink hair black lingerie set

Megan Fox/Instagram

It's been two years since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) famously met while filming Midnight In The Switchgrass in March 2020. Now, the newly engaged couple is preparing to hit the big screen together again in MGK's new film, Good Mourning — and by the looks of the trailer, we're fully expecting Megan to steal the show.

On Wednesday, Megan shared the first trailer for the film on Instagram, which is set to release in theaters on May 20. Although the movie focuses on MGK's character London Clash's journey of deciding between his career and love life, Megan (and specifically, her outfits) definitely caught our eye. In one clip, the actress debuted a brown-rooted pink hair look while wearing a lacy black bra paired with a matching sheer shawl. In another scene, Megan wore a tan, scoop-neck bra top with high-waisted black pants.

In the movie, Megan will play one of MGK's character's friends along with Kelly's long-time IRL friend, Pete Davidson. After Fox and Kelly got engaged in January 2022 — nearly two years after taking their relationship public in June 2020 — MGK assured fans that Pete will be in attendance at his future wedding during an appearance on Howard Stern's radio show.

"I think Pete's absolutely gonna be standing there with me," MGK said. "We should just mic him for commentary anyway." He later voiced his support of Davidson's whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian by adding, "I'm so happy for him."