Megan Fox Just Revealed All the Plastic Surgery She Has and Hasn't Done

Megan Fox has never been one to shy away from the truth, having shared everything from graphic details about her sex life—remember when she and Machine Gun Kelly cut the hole in that jumpsuit?—to more serious and personal matters like fertility struggles.

Unsurprisingly, her approach to plastic surgery and cosmetic work is similar. While appearing on the March 20 episode of Call Her Daddy, the actor detailed exactly which plastic surgery she has and hasn't gotten, explaining that when she first started acting she had to be much more secretive about it.

“When I was younger, it was really scandalous to get anything done,” Fox told host Alex Cooper. “My boobs have been fake, by the way, since I was was…21? Or 22? I got them done in between the first and second Transformers. But I had them done ‘conservatively.”

“Back then, everyone did the [cosmetic] work, but you had to do work that was undetectable,” she continued. “Obviously people have been doing work since Hollywood began.”

Of course, that doesn't mean that people are going to be nice about it, which Fox knew going in. "I’m going to be fully transparent, but I still won't win," Fox said.

“There are some girls who have been transparent [about having work done]…someone like Kylie [Jenner]…that [transparency] is not helping her,” Fox continued. "Women are still brutally dragging her just the same. It's totally undeserved.”

On that note, Fox first set off to address what she's been accused of gotten done, but hasn't.

All the Work Megan Fox Hasn't Gotten Done

“I’ve never had a face lift of any kind. No mid face lift, no lateral brow lift—although I would like one—but no regular brow lift,” she said. Fox has also “never done threads,” but she has “researched them.” “That's not because of some moral thing, I just…don’t really believe they work, and I’m also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a face lift,” she said.

Still, she's very tempted to have her eyebrows “snatched" someday. “I want that look sometimes. It seems fun,' she admitted. ”You can do it on a lunch break. It’s so tempting!"

Fox went onto dispel other rumors, too. “I’ve never done buccal fat. I’ve never had that done,” she said. “I’ll never have any fat removed. I’m a very lean person who doesn’t have enough body fat. So I will only ever put fat in, I will never take fat out.” Fox has also never had “any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that.” She's also never had any form of butt implant, but “would be so flattered if someone thought I had a BBL.”

If she could, she would though. “I don’t have the extra body fat. I would get it done if I could. And that surgery is such a hard one to recovery from. It’s basically three months you have to lay flat on your face,” she said. “You're bruised for an eternity." That said, in the future “when you can take donated fat from people,” Fox will happily be doing it.

TL;DR: Fox hasn't gotten any form of facelift, liposuction, or body contouring.

All the Work Megan Fox Has Gotten Done

As for what Fox has gotten done? “Like I said, I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don’t know where they went, but they went,” she said, laughing. “Then I had to have them redone very recently, because the first set I didn't have enough body fat to disguise [them], and you could see the rippling, so I had to switch them out to this set [of implants].”

Fox also got a nose job when she was in her twenties—and insists that was the only time she's touched her nose. “That’s something go’ve literally been accused of, having like six seven eight rhinoplasty surgeries,” she said. “Which is impossible. Your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was…I’m gonna say 23. It’s been well over a decade. I have not touched my nose since then.”

Fox also explained that she doesn't like getting surgery since her body doesn't react well to general anesthesia. “So when I go to to have a surgery it's a very big deal,” she said.

“All of my doctors have to meet with me before and have to tell me if they’ve seen any omens, if they’ve seen any owls, crows, if anyone's stepped on a spider, if there are any dead insects..my doctors have to go through this with me because I am very afraid of dying under general anesthesia,” Fox continued. “So I don’t take surgery lightly, and therefore I have not many of them because of that. It's probably a saving grace that I have this paranoia and fear, because god knows what I would’ve been up to.”

Her fear isn't totally unwarranted, either: “Any surgery is a risk to your life, I don’t care what anyone says. That’s the truth," she said. “Going under general anesthesia is a risk to your life.” (And this is true.)

“So when I had to go in for this set [of implants], I was like, ‘Look, if you’re gonna put me to sleep, if I’m gonna be sick for two months from the general anesthesia…I’m not ever fully asleep, my soul is like fighting on the surgical table…I better wake up with the biggest boobs you can fit on my body.’”

However, Fox asserts that the end result isn't “even that big. “They're a 32D, which is not that big, They just look big on my body because my body is tiny,” she said. “But if he could’ve gone bigger I would’ve gone bigger! I don't to wake up a with a fucking full B cup; there’s no point.”

“I wanted titties. I don’t care what’s on trend," she continued, laughing. “'Give me 1990s stripper titties. That’s what I want.' And he did it.”

Other than requesting enormous breasts, Fox asserts that the rest of her work has only consisted of Botox and filler. Oh, and one more mysterious thing. “Botox and filler, yeah, that’s it,” she said. “Oh, there’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping. It was really good, and it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t really know about it," she said, refusing to reveal it on camera. (Reddit detectives, do your thing.)

TL;DR: Fox has gotten three breast augmentations, the third for which she requested “1990s stripper” cup-sizing, one rhinoplasty, and a third mystery procedure.

“I don’t understand the point of shaming people for getting stuff [like plastic surgery] done,” Fox concluded. “It's like shaming people or coloring their hair, or wearing gel nails. Where does that logic stop? What’s natural enough for you?” That said, Fox notes that she's not encouraging “anyone to do anything crazy.”

“Like I said, you need to be very safe and very careful when you do any of this, even fillers,” she said. “People who get filler in their nose, you can get necrosis from that. None this shit is really ‘safe.’ It all comes with a risk. Do your research.”

As for whether or not she regrets it? It doesn't seem so; in fact, she's feeling more at home in her body than ever. “I was always that little girl in the mirror like, ‘Where are my boobies? I always wanted big boobies,’” she said.

“The more I’ve taken back control of my body and done things I want to do with my body, the more comfortable I’ve felt in my body and the more freedom I have sexually, and the more embodied I feel sexually," she said. "I am more playful and confident versus when I was wearing a body that didn't feel my body, because I always wanted it to be different.”

Danielle Sinay is the associate beauty editor at Glamour. Follow her on Instagram @daniellesinay.

Originally Appeared on Glamour