Megan Fox Just Reminded Us That These Hollywood-Loved Chunky Leather Boots Are Never Going Out of Style

Megan Fox's style has always been the definition of cool girl — and we officially know how to emulate her grungy-chic outfits in a low-commitment way. No, you don't have to invest in cutout dresses nor do you have to wear mini skirts or sheer dresses (though you can, of course, if you wish!). Instead, this simple Fox-approved style move calls on chunky black boots.

Fox was recently snapped sitting courtside at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Kelly wore a sequin-embellished two-piece post performance, whereas Fox opted for a more low-key look. From what we can see, it appears she's wearing brown sweatpants, a white tank top, and an oversized blazer, with her platform Dr. Martens on full display.

Buy It! Dr. Martens Jadon Max Boots, $220; amazon.com

Fox's exact pair are from the brand's Jadon range, a collection of boot styles with an inches-thick platform sole that can withstand whatever elements one may encounter — rain, snow, sleet, you name it, these boots can get through it. Hers are the Jadon Max, which has a platform that's nearly 3-inches thick. But if that's too much for your liking, the regular Jadon boasts a sole that's around 2 inches, while this Pisa style is around 1.5 inches. All that to say, you can easily pick a platform that suits your preference.

Buy It! Dr. Martens Jadon Boot, $200; nordstrom.com, amazon.com, and zappos.com

We can't forget to mention just how many celebs wear Dr. Martens — and have for years. So much so that they've basically become the unofficial go-to chunky boot of the stars. Big names like Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Hilary Duff are a few of the many die-hard Dr. Martens fans you'll find in Hollywood. And frankly, we don't blame them.

Once you try Dr. Martens, you'll see why they've been around for decades. And while there are many different styles out there, like the Fox-approved Jadons and these tried-and-true 1460 Pascals, the DNA is all the same. Long-lasting, durable leather that only gets better with wear is exactly what makes these boots a must-buy. The treaded sole, cushioned footbed, lace-up design, plus that signature yellow stitching, round out this really good all-weather boot.

Knowing you'll keep wearing them for years (hey, maybe even decades) should make spending upwards of $100 on these boots much less painful. Shop some fan-favorite Dr. Marten styles below.

Buy It! Dr. Martens Jadon Pisa Platform Boot, $200; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Boot, $150; nordstrom.com and zappos.com

Buy It! Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Platform Chelsea Boot, $180; nordstrom.com and zappos.com

Buy It! Dr. Martens Sinclair Bootie, $200; nordstrom.com and zappos.com