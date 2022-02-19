Megan Fox Just Reminded Us That These Hollywood-Loved Chunky Leather Boots Are Never Going Out of Style

Eva Thomas
·3 min read
megan fox and MGK
megan fox and MGK

David Becker/Getty Images

Megan Fox's style has always been the definition of cool girl — and we officially know how to emulate her grungy-chic outfits in a low-commitment way. No, you don't have to invest in cutout dresses nor do you have to wear mini skirts or sheer dresses (though you can, of course, if you wish!). Instead, this simple Fox-approved style move calls on chunky black boots.

Fox was recently snapped sitting courtside at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. Kelly wore a sequin-embellished two-piece post performance, whereas Fox opted for a more low-key look. From what we can see, it appears she's wearing brown sweatpants, a white tank top, and an oversized blazer, with her platform Dr. Martens on full display.

boots
boots

Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Martens Jadon Max Boots, $220; amazon.com

Fox's exact pair are from the brand's Jadon range, a collection of boot styles with an inches-thick platform sole that can withstand whatever elements one may encounter — rain, snow, sleet, you name it, these boots can get through it. Hers are the Jadon Max, which has a platform that's nearly 3-inches thick. But if that's too much for your liking, the regular Jadon boasts a sole that's around 2 inches, while this Pisa style is around 1.5 inches. All that to say, you can easily pick a platform that suits your preference.

boots
boots

Nordstrom

Buy It! Dr. Martens Jadon Boot, $200; nordstrom.com, amazon.com, and zappos.com

We can't forget to mention just how many celebs wear Dr. Martens — and have for years. So much so that they've basically become the unofficial go-to chunky boot of the stars. Big names like Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, and Hilary Duff are a few of the many die-hard Dr. Martens fans you'll find in Hollywood. And frankly, we don't blame them.

Once you try Dr. Martens, you'll see why they've been around for decades. And while there are many different styles out there, like the Fox-approved Jadons and these tried-and-true 1460 Pascals, the DNA is all the same. Long-lasting, durable leather that only gets better with wear is exactly what makes these boots a must-buy. The treaded sole, cushioned footbed, lace-up design, plus that signature yellow stitching, round out this really good all-weather boot.

Knowing you'll keep wearing them for years (hey, maybe even decades) should make spending upwards of $100 on these boots much less painful. Shop some fan-favorite Dr. Marten styles below.

boots
boots

Nordstrom

Buy It! Dr. Martens Jadon Pisa Platform Boot, $200; nordstrom.com

boots
boots

Nordstrom

Buy It! Dr. Martens 1460 Pascal Boot, $150; nordstrom.com and zappos.com

boots
boots

Nordstrom

Buy It! Dr. Martens 2976 Quad Platform Chelsea Boot, $180; nordstrom.com and zappos.com

boots
boots

Nordstrom

Buy It! Dr. Martens Sinclair Bootie, $200; nordstrom.com and zappos.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Megan Fox Put a Sexy Spin on the '90s Flannel

    She cheered on Machine Gun Kelly from the stands during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

  • Two arrested in 'vehicle takeover' of Beverly Hills intersection

    Beverly Hills police responded to the intersection of Canon Drive and Lomitas Avenue, where vehicles were blocking "all six points of the intersection."

  • Jane Campion Shot a Different Ending for ‘The Power of the Dog’ – Here’s What It Was

    Film editor Peter Sciberras explains how the Oscar front runner's ending originally focused on one very meaningful word

  • Louisville snaps losing streak, gets first win for Pegues

    Noah Locke scored 15 points off the bench, Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues picked up his first win, and the Cardinals defeated Clemson 70-61 on Saturday. The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for Louisville (12-14, 6-10 ACC) in which six losses were to teams with double-digit wins in the ACC. Malik Williams scored to put the Cardinals ahead for good, 54-53, with 6:32 remaining.

  • Megan Fox Wears Sexy Tank For Machine Gun Kelly at NBA All Star Weekend

    Megan Fox accompanied her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, where he was playing in the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

  • Black drivers who saw this Confederate flag in London, Ont., have a message for homeowner

    Some members of London's Black community are reacting after a Confederate flag was seen flying prominently on a rural property south of Highway 402. Trish Kiwanuka spotted the flag while driving on Wednesday and was shocked to see it on its own 10-metre tall flag pole in the middle of a lawn beside a two-storey house. "It just made my heart stop," said Kiwanuka. "As a person of colour when you see a symbol of white supremacy from an era when Black people were owned as slaves, it kind of makes yo

  • Water squirt costs Stars captain Benn $5K in NHL fine

    NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting water from the bench into the face of an opponent. The fine was announced by the NHL on Saturday, a day after Benn squirted water at Blackhawks wing MacKenzie Entwistle as he skated past the Dallas bench late in the third period at Chicago. The Stars won 1-0 in a shootout. That came right after Entwistle had been checked hard into the boards by Michael Raffl near the Stars bench. The

  • Kim Kardashian Says North Is a 'Really Good Artist' as She Shows Off Daughter's Art in Home Tour

    The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum gave a tour of her home for Vogue's latest installment of their Objects of Affection video series

  • U.S. Figure Skating Pair Is Sued Over Winter Olympics Routine

    Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier were accused of unlawfully using the music of the band Heavy Young Heathens.

  • Russian government defends 'harshness' from Kamila Valieva's coach

    “The harshness of a coach in high-level sport is key for their athletes to achieve victories,” said Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Griffin healthy again, thriving at Duke

    Duke's A.J. Griffin needed time to get comfortable again after missing most of the past two seasons, along with some of this year's preseason, due to injuries. The freshman is thriving now as a shot-maker with size and athleticism, pushing the 18-year-old high on NBA draft boards with potential to grow his game even more. “It’s going to be hard for anybody to come in and just be great right away,” junior Wendell Moore Jr. said. “So it’s been a slow grind and a slow pace. … Now everybody’s seeing

  • Germany's Nolte wins Olympic women's bobsleigh gold, Canada's de Bruin 5th

    A poor start in her third run was enough to distance Christine de Bruin from the lead pack and eventually leave the Canadian and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski off the medal podium in Olympic bobsleigh on Saturday. They rebounded with a quicker start in the fourth and final run but recorded a slower finish, placing fifth in a combined time of four minutes 6.37 seconds in the two-woman event at Yanqing National Sliding Centre. "I'm just really proud of us. This experience really shows we're a stron