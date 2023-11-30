Megan Fox Identifies with the 'Demon Sorceress,' 'Typical Cheerleader' Styles of Her “Jennifer's Body” Character

Fox played Jennifer Check in the 2009 horror-comedy

Jennifer’s Body may have debuted over 10 years ago, but Megan Fox still resonates with her character Jennifer Check — a high school cheerleader turned demonic slayer — in certain ways.

“I feel like that’s such a good representation of who I am in general,” the actress and author, 37, told WWD in a new interview published Wednesday.

Fox continued, “And before she was turned into a demon and she became this Goth icon, [Jennifer] was this poppy, typical cheerleader, Forever 21 girl. She was that typical girl who then there was this other side to her where she became the sort of demon sorceress. And I am both of those things, and I always have been.”

As a teen, the Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author had her own collection of clothes from Hot Topic and “slutty clothes from Forever 21,” too, per WWD, which is another reason why she connected with the role.

While the 2009 movie written by the Oscar-winning Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama remains close to her heart, Fox once admitted that it “never really stood a chance” at becoming a box office hit.

In a past interview on Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Uncut podcast, she said the cult classic didn't get enough recognition when it debuted because people were too focused on ″vilifying″ her sex symbol status, which was established with her breakout role in Transformers.

″A lot of it was just about my image at the time, and who I was in the media at the time, and the backlash to that. The movie never really stood a chance,″ she explained. ″I was being vilified a little bit when the movie was getting ready for its release. It was that interesting juxtaposition to shooting up to extreme heights of fame right before the movie was released and then … the tearing me down was starting to happen."

"Then I had this immediate fallout with someone I worked in the industry. That happened right when I was on the press tour for Jennifer’s Body. I think it all sort of exploded at once,” Fox added. “I think people definitely viewed me as negative or having bad intentions or just being really shallow and selfish, if it could be reduced and simplified even to that.”

In her most recent chat with WWD, Fox also touched upon how being propelled into the public eye — and with a hyper-bombshell image attached to her name — influenced her view on fashion.

“I’ve had a weird relationship with fashion because for so long I was rejecting being famous and rejecting whatever this image was that was sort of hung on me, this person I was supposed to be. And so for a long time, I ran from fashion and lived in nothing but sweatpants or workout clothes and never wanted to express myself,” she shared.

At this point in her life, Fox is unapologetically rediscovering all sides of her personal style.

“I’m learning to use fashion in a way that reflects who I am now. But for a long time, I didn’t utilize it because I was really suffering with that existential question of, ‘well, who am I?’” she told the outlet.



