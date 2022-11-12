Megan Fox Had the Perfect Response to an Online Body Shamer: ‘Was Hoping You’d Wife Me'

Emily Tannenbaum
·2 min read

Don't mess with Zelda, Princess of Hyrule. On November 11, Megan Fox graced her 20.8 million Instagram followers with photos of her third Halloween couple's costume with fianceé Machine Gun Kelly.

On October 31, the pair were photographed dressing up as Link and Zelda from the popular fantasy video game series, the Legend of Zelda. However, Fox didn't debut their final looks on Instagram until November 10. “Very seriously looked into elf ear modification after this," she captioned the photo shoot, along with some behind-the-scenes videos. "@grimes let me know if you find someone 🧚.”

Unfortunately, one Instagram user felt the need to shame Fox for what they assumed to be body hair poking out from the side of her double high-slit corset dress. “All that money and she can't buy a razor. She's now off my ‘list,’” @misinn1 wrote, according to a screenshot by @commentsbycelebs. What a tragedy…

Obviously, body hair is completely natural and should never be policed by some random stranger on the Internet, but the comment wasn't even accurate. Somehow, Fox was able to push through her heartbreak to write a response. “Are you mistakenly referring to my tattoo?” Fox replied. “Either way, I'm devastated to be off your list. Was hoping you'd wife me.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles, California on October 31, 2022.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 31, 2022

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Los Angeles, California on October 31, 2022.
jfizzy/Star Max

Megan Fox is actually engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she met on the set of Midnight In the Switchgrass in 2020. The pair went public with their relationship in July of that same year and haven't kept their hands off each other since. In fact, marriage may not be the only thing Fox has in mind for their future. “Kill me or get me pregnant,” she recently replied to one of MGK's Instagram posts.

So yeah, feel free to take her off your list.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

Latest Stories

  • Gabrielle Union's Husband Dwyane Wade Surprises Her with Sweet Tattoo for Her 50th Birthday

    "Best bday gift yet," Gabrielle Union wrote of the tattoo her husband Dwyane Wade got for her 50th birthday during their family trip to Cape Town, South Africa

  • 'Twisted' paedophile who blackmailed girls as young as 12 into becoming his 'sex slaves' jailed

    A "cruel" and "twisted" paedophile who blackmailed girls as young as 12 into becoming his "sex slaves" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft admitted 65 offences involving 26 victims who were forced to send photos and videos of themselves performing acts of a sexual or degrading nature. The 26-year-old from Worthing, West Sussex, posed as a teenage boy online as he sought out young girls with the aim of "dominating and controlling" them, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

  • I'm a travel reporter who has slept in dozens of places. Take a look inside the most magical tiny house I've ever stayed in.

    Insider's author slept in a tiny house outside of Queenstown, New Zealand, and thought it was unlike any other lodging, from 5-star hotels to hostels.

  • Um, Jason Momoa Got Body-Shamed For Having A 'Dad Bod'

    The Aquaman actor is being body-shamed on social media for a picture of his unflexed abs on vacation. Thankfully, the rest of social media quickly came to his defense, pointing out that while Jason Momoa’s abs may not be in full effect, he’s far from having a “dad bod.”

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canucks have a tough decision to make with Bo Horvat

    Too good to lose yet too valuable to keep, the Canucks face a dilemma with pending free agent Bo Horvat.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa