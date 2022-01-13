Megan Fox gets engaged to Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, after less than two years of dating.

The 35-year-old actress shared the exciting news to Instagram, posting a video of Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) getting down on one knee and proposing to her. She wrote, "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic.



"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.



"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.



"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."

She then added, "and then we drank each other’s blood." But, of course.

MGK also shared the news to Instagram, posting a close-up of the stunning engagement ring he presented to Megan. He captioned the video "beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me.

"i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

Megan and MGK met on the set of the indie film, Midnight In The Switchgrass, back in 2020. She was previously married to Austin Green, with whom she shares three children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey. Megan and MGK confirmed their relationship in July 2020.

Congratulations, guys!

