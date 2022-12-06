Megan Fox Channels Her Inner Pam Anderson With This Fluffy Pink Fit

It seems that Megan Fox continues to be inspired by the iconic Pamela Anderson, attending Art Basel in Miami in full Pam glam. Megan Fox attended the showcase to support her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly as he performed at E11even to close this year's event.

Seemingly taking style cues from Pamela Anderson's barbiecore aesthetic, the actor wore a striking all-pink-everything outfit, pairing an ultra cropped bra top with bright pink cargo pants. Completing the Pam & Tommy-esque look, Fox added a tall feathered hat, not too dissimilar to the furry hat that Anderson wore to the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

The pink look comes shortly after the actor dressed up as Anderson for Halloween in a blonde wig and latex dress, alongside MGK who donned a Tommy Lee-style look, wearing a black wig and white tank top.

Take a look at Fox's bubblegum pink fit above.

