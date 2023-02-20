Megan Fox Breaks Silence On Reports There Was Suspected Cheating In Machine Gun Kelly Relationship

Getty Images

After deleting her Instagram account, actress Megan Fox has returned with a message regarding rumours of infidelity in her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

'There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,' she wrote in Notes app screenshot. 'That includes but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.'

She added, 'While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.'

Comments seem to be turned off on the post.

Last weekend, the star deleted most photos of MGK from her timeline, and posted a carousel of photos captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé's Lemonade album, which is famously about her husband Jay-Z's infidelity. The quote she used was, 'You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath.'

She then disappeared her account entirely after the inflammatory post stoked rumours that things might be ending between her and the rapper — it included an actual clip of her burning a letter in a fire. Before she deleted the account, Fox replied to a commenter suggesting MGK cheated with a woman named 'Sophie' by saying maybe it was her who 'got with' the mysterious Sophie.

Fans supposed the name was referencing Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

'Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue,' Lloyd’s management team said in a statement to Page Six. 'It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.'

If fans of Fox and MGK do believe the third party interference in their relationship is Lloyd, they might be targeting the musician with online harassment. Fox appears to be stepping in to silence the story.

