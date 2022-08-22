Megan Fox’s Aura Nails Signal an Extension of Summer

It has been a great summer in beauty for Megan Fox, and she's not done yet as the "aura" of her latest nail art suggests.

Fox's nail tech Brittney Boyce posted a picture of the actor's latest manicure, showing off the newest nail trend, aura nails. Keeping the claws long with a perfect tapered square shape, the color of the nails had a powdery-purple shade as the base. To bring out the 'aura,' the look evolved with pink and orange nail polish in a gradient flow. To complete the moment, a glossy topcoat was added to give the manicure a high-shine, luxurious finish.

These aura nails are the perfect send off to end the summer, but there's no reason the trend can't be re-created to welcome the upcoming cooler months with darker hues. Take a closer look at Fox's nails below for more inspiration.