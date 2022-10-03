Megan Fox-Approved Brand Roberta Einer Returns With SS23 Collection

Collette Grimes
·1 min read

After taking a two-year hiatus to transform her brand's structure, Roberta Einer is back with a fanciful Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The SS23 represents a new chapter for the label as it enters its D2C period to directly engage with its community.

The London-based Estonian brand is an expert at creating edgy knitwear as It-girls Jorja Smith, Megan Fox and Kylie Jenner have all been seen in her inimitable designs. Einer's iconic Bianca knit maxi dress takes center stage with its floral lace-effect panels and frilled high-neck collar. Blazers go from drab office wear to whimsical outerwear as the garment is crafted from a playful periwinkle fabric and boasts airy, textural panels on the sleeves. Paired with a tassled mini-skirt, the ensemble is anything but boring.

Elsewhere, an orange and crimson dress with provocative cut-outs along the hip and chest are covered in extravagant knit flowers, while breezy wide-legged pants of a similar shade command attention with its aerated panels. An ombre sherbert-colored halter mini dress is summer incarnate as the frock mimics a sunset with its pink and yellow tones. Y2K-appropriate acid wash makes several appearances in the form of sultry bustiers, figure-flattering pants.

Roberta Einer's SS23 collection marks a fresh step forward for the brand and its latest line does not miss. Take a look at the new collection in the gallery above.

