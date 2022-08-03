Megan Devlin making personal sacrifices in quest for Commonwealth gold

Sacrifice and suffering are the norm for athletes who have done enough to make it to the Commonwealth Games, but it is particularly pertinent for lawn bowler Megan Devlin, who will miss her son’s first birthday for a chance at a medal.

The Ballymena bowler qualified for the quarter finals of the women’s pairs alongside Limavady’s Shauna O’Neill despite a narrow 17-16 defeat to Fiji on Wednesday.

The pair knew they had already done enough thanks to their earlier 18-12 win against Scotland but admitted they still had half an eye on the England versus Scotland came to confirm they’d progressed on points difference.

And with the group stage ticked off, Devlin has all eyes on gold.

"It would mean everything,” said Devlin. “I'd love to bring home a gold medal.

"My son turns one on Sunday, and I'll miss his first birthday, so a gold medal is the goal."

This summer, Team Northern Ireland, supported by funding raised by National Lottery players, will compromise of over 100 athletes, all vying for medal success.

The pair had been dominating their Fijian foes, establishing a 10-1 lead only to drop five shots on the 9th end and see their lead quickly evaporate.

And the Fijian duo of Losalini Tukai and Litia Tikoisuva edged the final end by a shot to steal victory, but O’Neill admits they knew they were still okay to get out of their group.

"As long as we didn't lose by seven, we were in the quarterfinal,” said O’Neill, who also competed in the women’s singles on her Commonwealth Games debut.

"We were in complete control of the game, then they came back at us, so we had to keep a wee eye on the Scotland game, and it was just about managing from then on.

While Devlin may be missing a milestone moment in her son’s life, she is hoping to make one for herself in Leamington Spa alongside close friend O’Neill.

Indeed, it is almost a family affair for the duo, who go back a long way and spend time together on and off the green.

Story continues

"We've come through the under 25s together, and we haven't really looked back from there,” said O’Neill.

“We play indoor a lot together, and I play a lot with her family. They've kind of adopted me, so to do this with Megan is really special."