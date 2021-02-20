Megan Barton Hanson says 'Love Island' sex scenes only air if the contestants admit to it
Megan Barton-Hanson has revealed that Love Island sex scenes only make it to air if those involved admit to producers that they did the deed.
The 26-year-old star said she would have had an easier time on the show's fourth series in 2018 if she had lied to the team about her bedroom antics, as other islanders did.
Barton-Hanson dished the dirt in an Instagram Q&A with Love Island fans on Friday, responding to a fan who asked how much sex goes on off-camera.
"What's cheeky is if you had sex but denied it to production, they can't air the footage," she said.
"So I would have had an easy life if I pretended that I didn't, like other girls. But I love sex and it was pretty obvious."
She also admitted that one of the only scenes from the show she has watched since leaving the villa is the infamous moment in which Jack Fincham walked in on her and partner Wes Nelson trying to get amorous during the day.
Barton-Hanson coupled up with Nelson on the show, after he dumped Laura Anderson — with whom he had been partnered since day one — to get together with her.
The couple ultimately finished fourth on the series, with Anderson and new partner Paul Knops coming second to winning duo Fincham and Dani Dyer.
Barton-Hanson and Nelson split in early 2019 after dating for around six months.
During the Instagram Q&A, Barton-Hanson also revealed she was on Prozac for anxiety and mild depression prior to her entry to the Love Island villa.
She revealed that the other islanders on her series were "pretty genuine", with no major changes in personality once the cameras were switched off at the end of the show.
The star has come out as bisexual since her Love Island appearance and was asked by fans which female islander she would have liked to date.
Barton-Hanson identified Laura Crane from her own series, but said her ultimate Love Island girl crush is Maura Higgins from the 2019 series and commented that Higgins' partner, Chris Taylor, is "one lucky guy".
Love Island did not air in the summer of 2020 due to coronavirus and it is currently unclear whether a new series of the show will air in 2021.
