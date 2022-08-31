MegaFans Announces Partnership with Green Rabbit Holdings, LLC

MegaFans has partnered with Green Rabbit, an innovative, multiplayer metaverse developed on the WAX blockchain.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megafans Inc. today announced a new collaboration with Green Rabbit Holdings, LLC, to integrate Megafans' software development kit (SDK) into Green Rabbit's metaverse environment and racing game, which will offer competitive esports tournaments and rewards to players who can participate in live, massive multiplayer tournaments online.

The purpose of the collaboration is to create new revenue streams through monetization, reward players, and retain them to increase lifetime value (LTV). Esports and rewarded game play (play-and-earn) are both proven sticky factors in digital and real-world gaming events. MegaFans' esports tournament SDK enables new forms of retention and monetization for any mobile or online game.

According to MegaFans CEO Jeff Donnelley, "The collaboration between MegaFans and Green Rabbit combines quality and quantity with GR's rich metaverse environment, true gameplay, and our competitive, MMO esports tournament system. We are providing a real and rich play-and-earn experience that Web3 gamers will love and appreciate."

Green Rabbit successfully launched two non-fungible token (NFT) collections and their own metaverse with its first racing game. Green Rabbit's rich, virtual environment promises to provide the NFT community with an exciting and rewarding gaming experience, built with integrity and ethics at its core and delivered with the industry's collectors and gaming enthusiasts in mind.

Green Rabbit Co-founder Jay Yadon said, "The partnership between MegaFans and Green Rabbit Holdings, LLC, is key in the development of our tournament, esports style gameplay. This type of system will be the first of its kind in the Web3 space. We look forward to working side by side with this amazing group."

The collaboration is expected to produce more quality games, tournaments, rewards and experiential events in the future for gamers, collectors and the Web3 community globally.

MegaFans (Mobile Esports Gaming Fanatics) is building the world's first mobile esports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs in a play-to-earn environment for gamers, collectors and developers, where 2.8 billion daily active users play, compete and win prizes. MegaFans offers turnkey solutions for mobile game publishers that increase monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience and their communities. MegaFans' mantra is "Esports for All!", which focuses on underserved markets around the world. They use a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location. Links to MegaFans' social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans.

Green Rabbit successfully launched two NFT collections and their own metaverse with its first racing game. Their rich, virtual environment promises to provide the NFT community with an exciting and rewarding gaming experience, built with integrity and ethics at its core and delivered with the industry's collectors and gaming enthusiasts in mind.

