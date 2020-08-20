Megachurch Pastor Is Packing People Into Church In Defiance Of LA County Rules

A California megachurch is openly defying Los Angeles County’s coronavirus guidelines by welcoming its thousands of congregants to worship inside its doors.

John MacArthur, the 81-year-old conservative Christian preacher and writer who leads Grace Community Church in LA’s Sun Valley neighborhood, has been painting the government’s efforts to restrict the church’s large gatherings as a form of persecution ― similar to the persecution that Christian martyrs have faced over the centuries.

“Although we in America may be unaccustomed to government intrusion into the church of our Lord Jesus Christ, this is by no means the first time in church history that Christians have had to deal with government overreach or hostile rulers,” Grace Community Church’s elders wrote in a statement first posted on the church’s website on July 24. “Persecution of the church by government authorities has been the norm, not the exception, throughout church history.”

On Tuesday, church leaders urged congregants to email Los Angeles County’s Board of Supervisors with messages declaring that “church is essential.”

“Our government is obligated to protect our liberties and freedoms, especially our free exercise of religion, and we ask you to fulfill that obligation to us,” they wrote in a sample email offered to parishioners.

The email campaign is the latest salvo in an ongoing battle between Grace Community Church and state and local authorities. The megachurch initially closed its doors in mid-March and moved services online in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Church leaders decided to reopen on July 26, defying the county’s restrictions on indoor worship services.

Packed pews are seen at Grace Community Church's July 26 morning service. More

As of July 29, the county’s guidelines for houses of worship allow for outdoor services that are socially distanced. Indoor services are limited to a maximum of 100 people or 25% of the building’s capacity, whichever is lower. The guidelines also require houses of worship to...

