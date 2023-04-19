Mega Trends in the United States through 2030: Transformational Growth Opportunities in a Country Facing Converging Forces of Change
Dublin, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformative Mega Trends in the United States through 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service is chapter 2 of a 3-part series that examines the technological advancements and convergences led by major shifts in artificial intelligence, cognitive computing, 5G, blockchain and digital reality across cities, businesses, and consumers.
The high rate of digital adoption, supported by strong indicators, such as over 95% smartphone adoption, shift toward a digital economy, and an increasingly digital ageing population by 2030, shows significant potential for technological advancements in the country.
Further, a strong ecosystem driven by leading global technology market participants places the United States in a leadership position over the next decade. Challenges will persist, as countries, primarily China, make equally notable advancements in technological innovation during the same period.
As trends collide, businesses must prepare for several strategic imperatives. Key among these are geopolitical chaos, transformative Mega Trends, and disruptive technologies. Opportunities lie in digital upskilling and cybersecurity, as governments and businesses seek to scale their digital offerings to bring efficiency into consumers' lives.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Technology in America
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
Introduction
Key Findings
Growth Opportunities Vital to Future Success
Growth Drivers for Technology in America
Growth Restraints for Technology in America
3 Connectivity Trends
Connectivity Trends - Overview and Key Findings
Connectivity Trends - The 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon
Connectivity Trends - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends
Subtrend 1 - Roadmap to 5G
Subtrend 2 - IoT Proliferation
Subtrend 3 - Digital Reality
Subtrend 4 - Space Connectivity
Subtrend 5 - Virtual Finance Adoption
Subtrend 6 - Blockchain Adoption
Subtrend 7 - Data Monetization
Subtrend 8 - Connected Living
4 Cognitive Era Trends
Cognitive Trends - Overview and Findings
Cognitive Trends - 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon
Cognitive Trends - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends
Subtrend 1 - Future of Computing
Subtrend 2 - State of AI
Subtrend 3 - Data Privacy Regulations
Subtrend 4 - Device Distribution
Subtrend 5 - Future of Social Media
Subtrend 6 - Metaverse Evolution
5 Security and Defense Trends
Security and Defense - Overview and Findings
Security and Defense - 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon
Security and Defense - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends
Subtrend 1 - Cyberthreats and Security
Subtrend 2 - Crime Rates
Subtrend 3 - Natural Disasters
Subtrend 4 - Safe Cities
Subtrend 5 - Terrorism
Subtrend 6 - Nation-to-nation Tensions
6 Smart is the New Green Trends
Smart is the New Green - Overview and Findings
Smart is the New Green - 5 to 10-year Trend Horizon
Smart is the New Green - Taxonomy of Key Subtrends
Subtrend 1 - Smart Materials
Subtrend 2 - Smart Buildings
Subtrend 3 - Smart Cities
Subtrend 3 - Smart City Initiatives and Challenges
Subtrend 3 - Smart City Targets and Impact
7 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Home as an Intelligent Hub
Growth Opportunity 2: Cybersecurity for Smart Cities
Growth Opportunity 3: New Form Factors Leading to the Metaverse
8 Next Steps
Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
Your Next Steps
About the Publisher
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sypdhz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900