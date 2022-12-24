The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $565 million.

After players failed to win the top prize on Friday, the amount rose to $565 million, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot this year. The next draw is Tuesday.

The cash prize totals $293.6 million.

PHOTO: FILE - A man holds Mega Millions lottery tickets, July 29, 2022 in New York City. (View Press/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE)

In July, the jackpot surpassed the massive $1 billion mark for only the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions.

The historic $1.34 billion prize was won by an anonymous ticket owner in Des Plaines, Illinois.

MORE: What comes next for the lucky Mega Millions winners who become wealthy overnight?

The last winning ticket for a Mega Millions jackpot was on Oct. 14. Two ticket winners split a $502 million prize.

Only six Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year. Winning tickets were in California, Florida, New York, Minnesota, Illinois and Tennessee.

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million originally appeared on abcnews.go.com