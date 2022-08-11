Mega Millions mystery winner in NC shows up to claim her big jackpot

Joe Marusak
·2 min read
NC Education Lottery

One of two ticket holders in North Carolina who scored a $1 million prize in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing has claimed her money at N.C. lottery headquarters in Raleigh, officials said Thursday.

Marjorie Robert of Huntersville bought her $2 ticket at Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville, according to a lottery news release.

She matched the five white balls, beating odds of 1 in 12.6 million, according to the lottery.

After taxes, Robert took home $710,101 after claiming her prize on Wednesday, officials said.

Robert didn’t tell lottery officials what she’ll do with her big winnings. The only phone number listed for her in public records is disconnected, according to a search by The Charlotte Observer on Thursday. Her husband and son didn’t immediately return messages left by the Observer on their phones.

The other ticket that won a $1 million prize in the drawing was sold at Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in south Charlotte, according to the lottery. The tickets were among 26 nationally that scored $1 million prizes in the drawing, officials said.

A ticket in suburban Chicago won the $1.33 billion Mega Millions jackpot that night, the second-largest in the history of the game and third-largest in U.S. history, lottery officials said. The winner beat the odds of 1 in 303 million.

Other tickets in North Carolina that were drawn in the same July 29 game included two Megaplier tickets that won $20,000 and 12 Mega Millions tickets that won $10,000, according to a July 30 lottery news release.

The Adam’s Mart ticket holder and winners of smaller prizes in the drawing have six months to claim their prizes.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $65 million and Saturday’s Powerball drawing at $48 million.

