Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket worth $110 million won in Minnesota

Someone in Minnesota has millions of reasons to smile today.

Only one ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing to win the $110 million jackpot, according to the Mega Millions website. The jackpot was initially estimated at $106 million but rose based on actual sales.

The winner will also have the cash option of the $66.9 million. It was not immediately released where in Minnesota the winning ticket was sold. It is the first time the jackpot has been won in the state since it joined in 2010.

The Mega Millions winning numbers drawn on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 were: 2 - 8 - 14 - 20 - 31 and Megaball 17. The Megaplier was 2x.

In addition to the jackpot winner, there were four other tickets that won million-dollar prizes by matching all five white balls. One ticket sold in New Jersey had the Megaplier to win $2 million. Another New Jersey ticket, along with tickets in Florida and Maryland won $1 million.

Before Tuesday, the jackpot was lost won on March 9 when a lottery player in New York won $128 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot will now reset to $20 million for Friday night's drawing with a $12.1 million cash option.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $302 million with a cash option of $187 million, according to the Powerball website.

Top Mega Millions jackpots

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mega Millions: $110 million jackpot won in Minnesota