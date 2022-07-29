Mega Millions jackpot a ‘pipe dream,’ but that’s not stopping Charlotteans from dreaming

Charlotte Kramon
·3 min read

The lure of a $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is too much to pass up for some Charlotte residents, even those who rarely play the lottery.

It’s Mega Millions’ second-largest prize in its 20-year history, and the third time the jackpot has surpassed $1 billion.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won by an anonymous player in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Alston Gore, 38, shows a handful of Mega Millions lottery tickets he purchased from a gas station on Freedom Drive in Charlotte on Thursday, July 28, 2022. “Every time I stop for gas, I grab a lottery ticket,” Gore said. Friday’s jackpot stands at $1.28 billion, with a $747.2 million cash option.
Alston Gore, 38, shows a handful of Mega Millions lottery tickets he purchased from a gas station on Freedom Drive in Charlotte on Thursday, July 28, 2022. “Every time I stop for gas, I grab a lottery ticket,” Gore said. Friday’s jackpot stands at $1.28 billion, with a $747.2 million cash option.

The prize has grabbed the attention of both first-time players and regulars. Employees at some Charlotte convenience stores told The Charlotte Observer they’re seeing more people spending more money on tickets.

The only time Todd Robinson bought a lottery ticket was a year ago, when the jackpot also was notably large, he told the Observer.

Robinson, a construction foreman, spent $6 on a lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive on Thursday.

“I’m gonna win so I can quit this stupid, dirty job,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he knows many people who, like him, rarely play the lottery. He just couldn’t refuse a shot at $1 billion.

“I think it really is a pipe dream,” he said. “In the next couple days, you think about all the stuff you’ll buy, then come Saturday you throw tickets away and move on.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, but Robinson said he’s sure he will win.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.28 billion, the game’s second-largest prize ever.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.28 billion, the game’s second-largest prize ever.

Kesher Alexander has been playing for 10 years.

“I’ve been hearing people who don’t even gamble, talk about how big it is and the chance to win and how great it would be, because of COVID, and the things that have happened, and rebuilding life right now,” she said.

Alexander said her husband was driving when he saw a sign for a lottery game a few weeks ago.The prize amount was so large, he decided to follow his wife’s lead and start playing.

When Alexander buys a lottery ticket, Alexander said she waits until she settles at home to scratch the ticket. It’s a sort of “ritual,” she said.

“I just sit down and I come to a zen place,” she said.

Aaron McClure said he’s increased his ticket purchases to a few hundred dollars a week because recent jackpots have shot up.

McClure said he knows his chances of winning are “slim to none,” but he has had his successes.

His co-worker, Bobby Phillips, said he won $500 when he was 18, and the win got him hooked. Now, he is in several group chats with people who pool money together to buy tickets, he said.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. The cash option stands at $747.2 million.

Alston Gore, 38, purchases a handful of Mega Millions lottery tickets at a gas station on Freedom Drive in Charlotte on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Alston Gore, 38, purchases a handful of Mega Millions lottery tickets at a gas station on Freedom Drive in Charlotte on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

What readers say

Earlier this week, the Observer asked readers why they’re buying a Mega Millions ticket. Here are some responses:

“So I can quit my mind-numbing job, buy up a huge part of the world’s rainforests and protect them forever, donate to conservation organizations, pay off school lunch debt for poor kids, pay off debts of friends and family. If I have any left over after that, I’d love a huge French chateau in the middle of the woods...with a moat...and a wall, that I’d fill with beautiful paintings and as many Rembrandt Bugatti sculptures as I could lay my hands on.”

“My grandmother was born in 1916 and her family suffered greatly during the Depression. In her later years she would buy a lottery ticket (then $!!) and say “You can’t buy much for a dollar these days, but you can buy a week’s worth of dreams.” I think of her whenever I buy a ticket.”

“I only play when the jackpots are high, like the recent megaball. I do enjoy dreaming of what I would do should I win.”

“Its fun to dream!”

Let’s say you actually won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot. Now what?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Jonathan Toews ponders over future with Blackhawks in latest interview

    After over 1,000 games and three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks, captain Jonathan Toews' patience may be running out with the team entering a full rebuild.

  • Parents facing tough conversations, decisions in wake of Hockey Canada controversies

    Sylvain Perrier was sitting down to lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the breaking news that Hockey Canada was embroiled in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 world junior team. Turning to his wife, he began telling her in French about the allegations when his daughter interjected, asking what they were talking about. "For a second my brain froze and I was like, 'Oh, man, she's only 11,'" said Perrier. "I tried to explain it but there's no good wa