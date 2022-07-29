Mega Millions jackpot a ‘pipe dream,’ but that’s not stopping Charlotteans from dreaming

The lure of a $1.28 billion jackpot in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is too much to pass up for some Charlotte residents, even those who rarely play the lottery.

It’s Mega Millions’ second-largest prize in its 20-year history, and the third time the jackpot has surpassed $1 billion.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won by an anonymous player in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

Alston Gore, 38, shows a handful of Mega Millions lottery tickets he purchased from a gas station on Freedom Drive in Charlotte on Thursday, July 28, 2022. “Every time I stop for gas, I grab a lottery ticket,” Gore said. Friday’s jackpot stands at $1.28 billion, with a $747.2 million cash option.

The prize has grabbed the attention of both first-time players and regulars. Employees at some Charlotte convenience stores told The Charlotte Observer they’re seeing more people spending more money on tickets.

The only time Todd Robinson bought a lottery ticket was a year ago, when the jackpot also was notably large, he told the Observer.

Robinson, a construction foreman, spent $6 on a lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven on Freedom Drive on Thursday.

“I’m gonna win so I can quit this stupid, dirty job,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he knows many people who, like him, rarely play the lottery. He just couldn’t refuse a shot at $1 billion.

“I think it really is a pipe dream,” he said. “In the next couple days, you think about all the stuff you’ll buy, then come Saturday you throw tickets away and move on.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, but Robinson said he’s sure he will win.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.28 billion, the game’s second-largest prize ever.

Kesher Alexander has been playing for 10 years.

“I’ve been hearing people who don’t even gamble, talk about how big it is and the chance to win and how great it would be, because of COVID, and the things that have happened, and rebuilding life right now,” she said.

Alexander said her husband was driving when he saw a sign for a lottery game a few weeks ago.The prize amount was so large, he decided to follow his wife’s lead and start playing.

When Alexander buys a lottery ticket, Alexander said she waits until she settles at home to scratch the ticket. It’s a sort of “ritual,” she said.

“I just sit down and I come to a zen place,” she said.

Aaron McClure said he’s increased his ticket purchases to a few hundred dollars a week because recent jackpots have shot up.

McClure said he knows his chances of winning are “slim to none,” but he has had his successes.

His co-worker, Bobby Phillips, said he won $500 when he was 18, and the win got him hooked. Now, he is in several group chats with people who pool money together to buy tickets, he said.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. The cash option stands at $747.2 million.

Alston Gore, 38, purchases a handful of Mega Millions lottery tickets at a gas station on Freedom Drive in Charlotte on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

What readers say

Earlier this week, the Observer asked readers why they’re buying a Mega Millions ticket. Here are some responses:

▪ “So I can quit my mind-numbing job, buy up a huge part of the world’s rainforests and protect them forever, donate to conservation organizations, pay off school lunch debt for poor kids, pay off debts of friends and family. If I have any left over after that, I’d love a huge French chateau in the middle of the woods...with a moat...and a wall, that I’d fill with beautiful paintings and as many Rembrandt Bugatti sculptures as I could lay my hands on.”

▪ “My grandmother was born in 1916 and her family suffered greatly during the Depression. In her later years she would buy a lottery ticket (then $!!) and say “You can’t buy much for a dollar these days, but you can buy a week’s worth of dreams.” I think of her whenever I buy a ticket.”

▪ “I only play when the jackpots are high, like the recent megaball. I do enjoy dreaming of what I would do should I win.”

▪ “Its fun to dream!”

