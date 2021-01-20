Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $970M after Tuesday's drawing goes without winner; $730M Powerball drawing on Wednesday

The Mega Millions jackpot is moving closer to $1 billion after Tuesday night's drawing went without a winner.

The winning numbers in the $865 million drawing were 10, 19, 26, 28, 50 and Mega Ball 16. The cash-only lump sum was $638.8 million. Eleven tickets matched five numbers, according to the Mega Millions website, including a pair of $2 million winners in Florida.

The Friday jackpot will be a projected $970 million, the third largest in U.S. lottery history. The cash-only lump sum will be $716.3 million.

Another massive jackpot awaits on Wednesday night. The Powerball drawing is worth a projected $730 million, the fourth largest in the game's history and the sixth largest in U.S. history. The lump sum payout is $546 million.

No one has won either game's top prize since September, when both were won during the same week.

The jackpots promoted by both lotteries are the prize winnings of winners who take an annuity option, in which prizes are paid out over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option.

Both jackpots are still far from the largest prize in U.S. lottery history — a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot split by three winners in 2016.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

