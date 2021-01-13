Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $750M, the fifth largest in US lottery history, after Tuesday's drawing goes without a winner

The eighth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, and the biggest prize for Mega Millions in two years, was up for grabs on Tuesday night.

Nobody won.

The winning numbers in the $625 million drawing were 12, 14, 26, 28, 33 and Mega Ball 9. While nine tickets matched five numbers, according to the Mega Millions website, nobody hit all six numbers in what was the fourth-largest jackpot in the game's existence.

That means a bigger prize for the next drawing on Friday night — a projected $750 million, which would be the fifth largest in lottery history and the second largest for Mega Millions.

The jackpot has steadily grown since the fall, with 34 drawings without a winner since September, when a $119 million jackpot was won in Wisconsin.

Carole Gentry, a spokeswoman for Maryland Lottery and Gaming, speculated that more people were buying tickets because “it’s something fun to focus on in the new year,” causing prizes to rise more quickly.

As fun as it can be to play, people's chances of winning the big prizes are incredibly small: the odds of winning Mega Millions are 1 in 302.5 million.

The Powerball jackpot has also swelled, to $550 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing — the 12th biggest prize in history.

Both jackpots are far from the largest prize — a $1.58 billion Powerball jackpot split by three winners in 2016

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions: No Tuesday winner, jackpot grows to $750M for Friday