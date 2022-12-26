Mega Millions jackpot hits $565M for sixth time in history. When is the next drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot has swelled to $565 million, making it the sixth largest jackpot in history.

The jackpot has been growing since Oct. 14, lottery officials said in a Saturday, Dec. 24, news release.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot in 20 drawings since two players in Florida and California split the $502 million prize.

Now players have another chance to win big during the next drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

Although no one has won the jackpot yet, players have won other prizes.

Since the last jackpot winner, 35 tickets across 18 states have won the $1 million prize, the release says.

A South Carolina player won the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history on Oct. 23, 2018, with a $1.537 billion winning ticket.

Mega Millions costs $2 to play. To win the jackpot, a player has to match all six numbers that are drawn.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

