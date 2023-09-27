The Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs again, this time for $230M. See winning numbers

The Mega Millions jackpot, which is up for grabs again Tuesday, has reached a whopping $230 million.

The numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET and we have the results below.

If there's a winner and they choose the cash option, they will go home with more than $107.8 million, according to the lottery.

Here's a look at the winning numbers for Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Mega Millions winning numbers: 9/26/23

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were 15, 30, 35, 42, 60 and the Powerball was 16. The Megaplier was 4X.

How to play the Mega Millions

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

When playing in certain states, you can choose to add a Megaplier for an additional dollar. This decision could potentially increase your non-jackpot winnings by a factor of 2, 3, 4, or even 5 times.

Largest lottery prizes in US history

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023: Won in Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Won in Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts. $730 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions winning numbers for Sept. 26 drawing