Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
·4 min read
Steve Helber / AP
Steve Helber / AP

Here we go again and just in time for the holidays! If your dreams of endless yacht vacations and quitting your job were crushed in November, when the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made one person very happy, here's your chance to try again.

The Mega Millions jackpot, heading into the Dec. 23 drawing, is now at $510 million. That is the 10th-largest jackpot in Mega Millions' 20-year history.

While that is a very nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account after the prize is awarded can significantly vary depending on where the lucky winner resides.

Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies by state.

According to the Mega Millions website, a winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, with each payment 5% bigger than the previous one to help "protect winners' lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.

First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37% on 2022 income.

On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Unsplash
Unsplash

Best States To Win Mega Millions

Eight states do not tax Mega Millions winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.

Mega Millions lottery winner
Mega Millions lottery winner

1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming

If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.

Lottery Ticket
Lottery Ticket

2. North Dakota

State tax: 2.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045

  • State taxes: $493,000

  • Annual payments: $10,254,045

  • Total net payout: $307,621,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045

  • State taxes: $7,737,200

  • Total net payout: $160,383,845

ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

3. Pennsylvania

State tax: 3.07%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045

  • State taxes: $521,900

  • Annual payments: $10,225,145

  • Total net payout: $306,754,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045

  • State taxes: $8,190,760

  • Total net payout: $159,930,285

Indiana_lottery_iStock-1203449804
Indiana_lottery_iStock-1203449804

4. Indiana

State tax: 3.23%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045

  • State taxes: $549,100

  • Annual payments: $10,197,945

  • Total net payout: $305,938,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045

  • State taxes: $8,617,640

  • Total net payout: $159,503,405

Mega_Millions_tickets_shutterstock_editorial_13056565e
Mega_Millions_tickets_shutterstock_editorial_13056565e

5. Ohio

State tax: 3.99%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045

  • State taxes: $678,300

  • Annual payments: $10,068,745

  • Total net payout: $302,062,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045

  • State taxes: $10,645,320

  • Total net payout: $157,475,725

Martynasfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Martynasfoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Worst States To Win Mega Millions

The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

5. Maryland

State tax: 8.95%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045

  • State taxes: $1,521,500

  • Annual payments: $9,225,545

  • Total net payout: $276,766,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045

  • State taxes: $23,878,600

  • Total net payout: $144,242,445

Mega_Millions_ticket_shutterstock_editorial_13056576a
Mega_Millions_ticket_shutterstock_editorial_13056576a

4. Minnesota

State tax: 9.85%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045

  • State taxes: $1,674,500

  • Annual payments: $9,072,545

  • Total net payout: $272,176,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045

  • State taxes: $26,279,800

  • Total net payout: $141,841,245

Steve Helber / AP
Steve Helber / AP

3. Oregon

State tax: 9.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045

  • State taxes: $1,683,000

  • Annual payments: $9,064,045

  • Total net payout: $271,921,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045

  • State taxes: $26,413,200

  • Total net payout: $141,707,845

youngvet / iStock.com
youngvet / iStock.com

2. New Jersey & Washington, D.C.

State/District tax: 10.75%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045

  • State taxes: $1,827,500

  • Annual payments: $8,919,545

  • Total net payout: $267,586,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045

  • State taxes: $28,681,000

  • Total net payout: $139,440,045

New_York_Mega_Millions_shutterstock_editorial_13605106b
New_York_Mega_Millions_shutterstock_editorial_13605106b

1. New York

State tax: 10.9%

ANNUITY

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045

  • State taxes: $1,853,000

  • Annual payments: $8,894,045

  • Total net payout: $266,821,350

CASH

  • Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045

  • State taxes: $29,081,200

  • Total net payout: $139,039,845

