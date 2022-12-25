Mega Millions Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
Here we go again and just in time for the holidays! If your dreams of endless yacht vacations and quitting your job were crushed in November, when the record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made one person very happy, here's your chance to try again.
The Mega Millions jackpot, heading into the Dec. 23 drawing, is now at $510 million. That is the 10th-largest jackpot in Mega Millions' 20-year history.
While that is a very nice chunk of change, what ends up in the bank account after the prize is awarded can significantly vary depending on where the lucky winner resides.
Indeed, while in some countries lottery winnings are not taxed, in the U.S. they are -- and it varies by state.
According to the Mega Millions website, a winner may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, with each payment 5% bigger than the previous one to help "protect winners' lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation," or as a lump sum payment. But both prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes.
First off, all winnings over $5,000 are subject to tax withholding by lottery agencies at the rate of 24%, according to TurboTax. And, if you opt to take the winnings in a lump sum, you will be in the highest tax bracket, which is 37% on 2022 income.
On top of that, there are state taxes, which vary wildly. Let's take a look at the best and worst states to win the Mega Millions jackpot.
Best States To Win Mega Millions
Eight states do not tax Mega Millions winnings: California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wyoming. Pennsylvania, North Dakota, Indiana and Ohio also make our list of best states.
1. California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming
If you're lucky enough to have bought your winning ticket in one of these states, you won't pay any taxes at the state level.
2. North Dakota
State tax: 2.9%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
State taxes: $493,000
Annual payments: $10,254,045
Total net payout: $307,621,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
State taxes: $7,737,200
Total net payout: $160,383,845
3. Pennsylvania
State tax: 3.07%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
State taxes: $521,900
Annual payments: $10,225,145
Total net payout: $306,754,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
State taxes: $8,190,760
Total net payout: $159,930,285
4. Indiana
State tax: 3.23%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
State taxes: $549,100
Annual payments: $10,197,945
Total net payout: $305,938,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
State taxes: $8,617,640
Total net payout: $159,503,405
5. Ohio
State tax: 3.99%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
State taxes: $678,300
Annual payments: $10,068,745
Total net payout: $302,062,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
State taxes: $10,645,320
Total net payout: $157,475,725
Worst States To Win Mega Millions
The five worst states for lottery taxation are New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Minnesota and Maryland. Washington, D.C., also is included in this bottom five.
5. Maryland
State tax: 8.95%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
State taxes: $1,521,500
Annual payments: $9,225,545
Total net payout: $276,766,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
State taxes: $23,878,600
Total net payout: $144,242,445
4. Minnesota
State tax: 9.85%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
State taxes: $1,674,500
Annual payments: $9,072,545
Total net payout: $272,176,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
State taxes: $26,279,800
Total net payout: $141,841,245
3. Oregon
State tax: 9.9%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
State taxes: $1,683,000
Annual payments: $9,064,045
Total net payout: $271,921,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
State taxes: $26,413,200
Total net payout: $141,707,845
2. New Jersey & Washington, D.C.
State/District tax: 10.75%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
State taxes: $1,827,500
Annual payments: $8,919,545
Total net payout: $267,586,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
State taxes: $28,681,000
Total net payout: $139,440,045
1. New York
State tax: 10.9%
ANNUITY
Subtotal after federal taxes: $10,747,045
State taxes: $1,853,000
Annual payments: $8,894,045
Total net payout: $266,821,350
CASH
Subtotal after federal taxes: $168,121,045
State taxes: $29,081,200
Total net payout: $139,039,845
