Mega Millions draw: Lotto fever grips US over $1.3bn jackpot

Mega Millions lottery tickets on sale in Hawthorne, California

One lucky American could be walking away with $1.28bn (£1.05bn), after the draw for the second-largest Mega Millions prize was held on Friday.

The cash value option of the jackpot is $747.2m. The winner can choose to take the cash outright or be paid the full jackpot in instalments over 29 years.

But the odds of winning were rather slim - one in 300 million.

The largest Mega Millions prize to date was $1.537bn in 2018, and was won by a single ticket sold in South Carolina.

The 2016 Powerball prize, however, remains the largest jackpot in US history - $1.586bn - shared by winners from California, Florida and Tennessee.

The winning numbers for Friday night's Mega Millions draw were 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 - with a Mega Ball of 14.

No winner has yet come forward, and it is possible that no-one holds a winning ticket - in which case another draw would take place on Tuesday.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was 15 April. Since then, Americans have rushed to buy tickets as the prize swelled.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 US states, Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.