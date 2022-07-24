Mega Millions $790 million jackpot for Tuesday is fourth-highest lottery jackpot ever

Mike Snider, USA TODAY
·1 min read

The Mega Millions jackpot is ascending into rarefied air.

For Tuesday's drawing, the jackpot has risen to $790 million, with a cash option of $464.4 million – the third-highest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the fourth-highest jackpot of any game, according to the Mega Millions website.

The top jackpot of $1.586 billion came in a Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016. That's followed by Mega Millions jackpots of $1.537 billion won Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina, and $1.050 billion won Jan. 22, 2021, in Michigan.

The current Mega Millions jackpot rose after no ticket in Friday's drawing matched all six numbers – 14, 40, 60, 64 and 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16 – for the $630 million jackpot (cash option of $359.7 million).

In Virginia: Woman accidentally throws her $110,000 winning lottery ticket in the trash

However, four tickets matched the five white balls with three winners (in Delaware, New Jersey and New York) getting $3 million each, because they included the optional Megaplier. The fourth, sold in Virginia, is worth $1 million.

So far, the biggest Mega Millions jackpot this year was $426 million, won Jan. 28 in California – followed by $128 million won in New York March 8 and $110 million won in Minnesota April 12.

5 things to know this weekend: US heat wave, GOP stars in Florida, Baseball Hall of Fame

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions jackpot is $790 million for Tuesday, fourth-highest ever

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the