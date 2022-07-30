Mega Greggs denied running 24-hours over crime fears

EDITORIAL USE ONLY Drag queen, Pasty Kween, attends the opening of the new flagship Greggs shop on Leicester Square, London. Picture date: Monday July 18, 2022. PA Photo. Greggs offered the first 200 people in store a free Sausage Roll or Vegan Sausage Roll, as well as a glass of non-alcoholic bubbles as part of their 'blue carpet' movie premiere-inspired launch event. Photo credit should read: Matt Alexander/PA Wire - Matt Alexander/PA Wire

Greggs has lost a battle with police over plans to sell sausage rolls 24 hours a day amid fears it would be a “hotspot” for crime and disorder.

Plans to keep the doors of its new shop Leicester Square open all night were dashed on Friday after the Metropolitan police and Westminster councillors rallied against the popular bakery.

The council said that while the store which opened earlier this month would likely provide a boon to the area, it could also become a “hot spot for late night disturbances” and anti-social behaviour” if allowed to remain open at night.

Aicha Less, the council's cabinet member for licensing and communities, told MyLondon: “We’re as excited as anybody about the arrival of Greggs in Leicester Square and I’m sure people across the West End will flock to get themselves a sausage roll, steak bake or jam doughnut.

“However, legitimate concerns have been raised by the police and local people that these plans are half baked.

"There are worries that businesses serving 24/7 in the city centre creates challenges and that the bakery could become a hot spot for late night disturbances and anti-social behaviour.”

A steak bake from a Greggs Plc sandwich chain arranged in London, U.K., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Greggs will report annual results on March 16. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg Greggs Plc Products & Stores Ahead Of Results - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

In a letter to the council, a Met Police spokesman said: "It is our belief that if granted, the application could undermine the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder."

Karyn Abbott, a senior licensing officer for the council, told the BBC that the plans should not go ahead and Greggs should instead adhere to council policy and shut its doors before midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Ms Abbot added that the hot food served by Greggs was more appealing to drunk revellers than cold goods, and thus more likely to cause anti-social behaviour.

A representative for Greggs said the sale of hot food and drinks in the small hours would be more likely to attract emergency service and shift workers than anti-social groups. The company also offered to hire a door supervisor and operate constant CCTV at the site.