Meg Ryan "Loves" Being Old and Says Aging Isn't "Terrifying"

With her rom-com return earlier this year, Meg Ryan is here to prove that she can still command the screen and give her die-hard fans exactly what they want. That includes her unfiltered approach to life and, more specifically, aging. In a new interview with Glamour, America's O.G. sweetheart says that while everyone seems to be "obsessed with youth," she's happy to be an "old person" and is loving every minute of not obsessing about finding the elusive fountain of youth.

“Our culture is so obsessed with youth,” Ryan said. “As an old person now, I love my age. I love where I’m at. We’re all doing it. I wish someone had told me earlier, ‘Just relax. It is what it is. Don’t pay attention to the obstacles.'"

Ryan noted that getting older comes with wisdom and the ability to express herself without concerns about public perception. She told Glamour that she can now rattle off all her thoughts “without thinking about how it’s going to land.”



“There’s a time in your teens and 20s where you’re trying on personalities to figure out who you are, who to be,” Ryan said. She added that these days, she doesn't pay attention to what people say about her, saying that she “can’t pay attention to it."

"I just can’t. It’s not worth it," she said of trying to follow the tabloid headlines that have marked her career, especially when they're full of "meanness and hatred."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan addressed previous comments that she made to The New York Times Magazine back in 2019, when she said that she was never seen as sexy.

“I don’t think I agree with that,” Ryan said. “I think I’m sexy enough. I was beating myself up. It wasn’t very nice of me.”



