Meg Jones: We were mistaken for a Spice Girls tribute act

Meg Jones is hoping to lead Great Britain's sevens team to the 2024 Paris Olympics - AFP/Greg Baker

Meg Jones, co-captain of the Great Britain women’s sevens team, has a busy couple of years ahead as she aims to not only secure qualification for the Paris Olympics but also play in the 15-a-side Rugby World Cup in 2025. Here she discusses trainers, teleportation and her dream three-course meal.

At the end of June you are heading to Poland for the European Games and aiming to qualify for the Olympics …

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s massive for us, something we’ve been peaking for this season. All eyes have been on this tournament. We’re probably favourites going into it so there is a bit of pressure on us and we’ve got to be very focused. We’ve got a shiny new Team GB kit and when you put that on it makes you feel part of something bigger.

You have signed for Leicester Tigers, so will the focus next season be sevens or 15s?

The club game is mainly still amateur so the priority will be international. If there is an international sevens tournament, I’ll be released. I want to do both.

My career goals are to medal at the Paris Olympics and play in a home World Cup in 2025. I’ve played 15s my whole life but have been sevens-focused since 2018, so if I want to play in the 2025 World Cup I really need to bridge that gap coming back into 15s. I want to play as much rugby as I possibly can.

Describe yourself in three words.

Funny – people say I’m not but I am! Authentic and courageous.

Who is the one person you would like to meet, dead or alive?

Adele. She just seems so down to earth and someone I’d get on with. And good on a few beers!

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

People always say flying or invisibility. I’d like to be able to teleport.

When you’re travelling home from New Zealand, the question is always how much money you’d pay to be home right then. I’d love to get home and for everything to be sorted.

What is your worst habit?

Probably buying an excessive amount of trainers, when you can only wear one pair on your feet at a time. I do get rid of them if I’ve not worn them for two years – I’ll try to sell them – but I also keep pairs like Converse because they won’t go out of fashion.

At the moment, my favourites are my New Balance 550s and Nike Low Dunks. Umbro is coming back around, too. I should shout out for a sponsor.

What is your karaoke song?

Adele, One and Only.

If you could switch lives with anyone in the world for a day, who would it be?

I love Macklemore, for no particular reason other than he is very cool. I love what he wears and he looks like he has a cool life.

What is your favourite childhood memory?

I loved going camping in Tenby as a family. There would be about 20 of us – we went with three other families – and I loved that time together. Then we got a camper van and would go to Brittany. It was all very wholesome.

What is your favourite WhatsApp group?

Spice Girls. It’s me, Celia [Quansah, her partner], Abbie Brown, Abi Burton and Emma Uren. We were on holiday in Lanzarote and people genuinely thought we were a tribute act because we all have a resemblance. We had to say, “No, we’re rugby girls”. Celia is Scary, Emma is Baby, I’m Sporty, Abi Burton is Ginger and Abbie Brown is Posh.

What song gets you on the dancefloor?

I love Florence + the Machine, You Got The Love, the Dizzee Rascal version. I think they performed it at a festival together.

Story continues

What is your dream three-course meal and dinner guests?

For the starter, I’d go for sticky chicken wings with good condiments like spicy mayo or chilli jam. Main course … I love Celia’s Sunday roast and it would be pork because I love apple sauce, which I smother it in. I’m not sure if that’s a compliment for Celia’s cooking or not, but she does really good roasties. Then sticky toffee pudding with cream.

One of my guests would have to be Adele and I would love to meet Quade Cooper, although I might meet him in the rugby world. Then probably my dad because he would enjoy that, too. Celia would be there, too, because she’s cooking the main course.

Jones and her partner Celia Quansah - Telegraph/Geoff Pugh

If you could go on any reality TV show what would it be?

I’m a Celebrity, not that I’m a celebrity. I’d like to see if I could eat things and do the challenges.

A night in or a night out?

It depends on the energy and the vibe. I always say, “I’m not drinking” or “I’m doing this” but when it comes to it if there is good energy I feel the peer pressure and go out. So a night in but sometimes also a night out. If there’s a good vibe, I’m down.

What is the most ridiculous thing you have ever bought?

A lot of things. One time I wanted to start wearing baseball caps and I decided to buy five.

Celia thought it was the funniest thing ever because they were all the same, just different colours. I think it was “buy three get two free” but I only wear two of them because I don’t like the other colours.

What is your biggest non-sporting achievement?

Getting an A* in GCSE maths is my biggest flexing.

What is your favourite TV show?

At the moment, Married at First Sight Australia. You can fall down a rabbit hole with it.

If you had a time machine, would you go back in time or go to the future?

Back in time, but not to change anything. The future seems a bit scary.

What has been your favourite holiday?

Me and Celia went to Greece last year. It was very chilled.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

From my dad: input versus output. If you want something, put as much effort in as you can, because whether it’s a success or a learning they’re both really valuable experiences. If you don’t get the outcome, you definitely will have learnt something.

If you weren’t a sports person, what would you be doing?

Before I knew I could be a professional rugby player, I wanted to be in the police. Now I’m not sure, because I know how much they go through, but I’ll say police officer.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.