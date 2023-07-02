Meg Johnson dead: Emmerdale star dies aged 86 following dementia battle

Meg Johnson has died at the age of 86 (Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Soap opera stalwart Meg Johnson has died at the age of 86 after battling dementia “for the last few years”, it has been confirmed.

The death of “kind and wonderful” Johnson, who had played Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale since 2003, was announced in a joint statement from her family, talent agency Jorg Betts Associates and the ITV show.

It said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family.

“Meg was a kind and wonderful lady, full of warmth and always with a twinkle in her eye.

“Meg had an outstanding career that ended with her playing Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale from 2003.

“Meg had dementia for the last few years, but battled on personally and professionally regardless.

“She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”