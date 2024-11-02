🎥 The meg and the finish! Luca Orellano only scores wonder-goals

🎥 The meg and the finish! Luca Orellano only scores wonder-goals

Luca Orellano is making a name for himself as a scorer of wonder-goals and he's done it again Saturday evening in the MLS Cup Playoffs against NYCFC.





The FC Cincinnati man has scored a bundle of highlight-reel goals this season, inclduing the MLS Goal of the Year when he scored from his own half against CF Montréal in August.

And Saturday evening in Queens, Orellano pulled off another stunning goal to bring Cincinnati to within one of the hosts in the second match of the playoff showdown.

Luca Orellano quiere otro premio de Gol del Año. 🤯



Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/cldaaRK9UE — MLS Español (@MLSes) November 2, 2024

The meg, the finish — it's as aesthetically pleasing as goals come. When Luca scores, you better find the clip!

📸 Colin Peterman - 2024 Getty Images