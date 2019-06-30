Meetings Watch: Tracking Kawhi Leonard and the rest of NBA Free Agency

Arun Srinivasan
Yahoo Canada Sports

It is officially past 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on June 30, meaning all free agents can finally sign with their teams of choice, and some have already hit the ground running. In an under an hour, nearly two billion dollars in new contracts have been assigned.

Follow along here for instant updates on all the latest developments, while we continue to track where Kawhi Leonard, among others, end up.

It’s been difficult to keep track of all the news and speculation, surrounding Kawhi, but this probably bodes well for the Raptors.

Golden State is meeting with center Kevon Looney in an effort to re-sign him. Looney emerged as a favourite of Steve Kerr’s and played through injury during the NBA Finals.

The Knicks were considered by many to be a leading candidate for Kevin Durant, but they were reportedly worried about the Achilles injury he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. Durant reportedly reached out to Leonard about meeting with the Knicks and Clippers, but the former Warriors star is heading to the Nets, while the Knicks remain in search of their elusive franchise player.

The transactions are rolling in at a record pace.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet wants Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to re-sign with the team so they can defend their title, and noted if the Lakers don’t make another marquee signing, his team will be considered the favourites.

Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green also finished a phone call with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Green is in discussions with the Dallas Mavericks, which are reportedly heating up.

The Brooklyn Nets made the biggest splash of free agency thus far, landing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan.

