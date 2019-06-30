Meetings Watch: Tracking Kawhi Leonard and the rest of NBA Free Agency

It is officially past 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on June 30, meaning all free agents can finally sign with their teams of choice, and some have already hit the ground running. In an under an hour, nearly two billion dollars in new contracts have been assigned.

Follow along here for instant updates on all the latest developments, while we continue to track where Kawhi Leonard, among others, end up.

It’s been difficult to keep track of all the news and speculation, surrounding Kawhi, but this probably bodes well for the Raptors.

so masai is winning the loyalty test we know that so far https://t.co/hdKo7c910N — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 30, 2019

Golden State is meeting with center Kevon Looney in an effort to re-sign him. Looney emerged as a favourite of Steve Kerr’s and played through injury during the NBA Finals.

Golden State is currently meeting with Kevon Looney in Los Angeles in an attempt to re-sign the versatile big man, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2019

The Knicks were considered by many to be a leading candidate for Kevin Durant, but they were reportedly worried about the Achilles injury he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. Durant reportedly reached out to Leonard about meeting with the Knicks and Clippers, but the former Warriors star is heading to the Nets, while the Knicks remain in search of their elusive franchise player.

The Knicks and owner Jim Dolan were not prepared to offer Kevin Durant a full max contract due to concerns over his recovery from the Achilles injury, league sources tell me and @wojespn. Knicks officials are in Los Angeles tonight, meeting with free agents such as Julius Randle. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 30, 2019

The transactions are rolling in at a record pace.

WE AREN’T EVEN 75 MINS IN YET — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 30, 2019

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet wants Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to re-sign with the team so they can defend their title, and noted if the Lakers don’t make another marquee signing, his team will be considered the favourites.

"His decision is franchise-changing."



See why @FredVanVleet wants Kawhi Leonard to return to the Raptors this summer pic.twitter.com/B0ThJelaac — Stadium (@Stadium) June 30, 2019

Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green also finished a phone call with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Danny Green just got off the phone with the Clippers ... more details on our IG live later tonight when his calls wrap up pic.twitter.com/rqCBFUR3WN — Harrison D. Sanford (@HarrisonSanford) June 30, 2019

Green is in discussions with the Dallas Mavericks, which are reportedly heating up.

As @WindhorstESPN just said on The Jump, Danny Green is a prime target for the Mavs, per sources. Indications are that Green wants to wait on Kawhi Leonard's decision before making a commitment. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 30, 2019

Tune in to @YahooCASports on Instagram for a sneak peek of what @DGreen_14 is thinking about as it relates to free agency with @HarrisonSanford 🎙



Also, turn on your notifications for ‘InsideGreenRoom’ on Instagram for any free agency news around Danny. pic.twitter.com/KOONRuy4Xp — Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) June 30, 2019

The Brooklyn Nets made the biggest splash of free agency thus far, landing Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan.

Sources: Durant will sign a 4-year, $164M deal with the Nets; Irving will sign 4-years, $141M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Brooklyn is making a clean sweep tonight: Brooklyn will sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

