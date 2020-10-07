Meetings of Union Cabinet, CCEA to take place today

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The meetings of Union Cabinet and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) will be held on Wednesday through video conferencing, officials said.

These meetings come amid the ongoing farmers' protest against agriculture laws.

According to the Centre, these laws will help small and marginal farmers by allowing them to sell produce outside 'mandis' and sign agreements with agri-business firms and doing away with stock-holding limits on key commodities.

The Parliament has recently passed the three Bills, which have come into effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent.

The three agriculture sector reform laws are -- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On September 21, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 21 had approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for all mandated Rabi crops for marketing season 2021-22. (ANI)

