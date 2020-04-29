'Meeting my youth worker is the only time I eat a meal with another person'

Beth Gee, 19, has been attending Creative Networks, a youth club in Bristol city centre, for the last three years. “It’s a place to hang out, see my friends,” she says. “I can also talk to staff if I’m feeling anxious.”

Gee says that before the pandemic, she was having weekly face-to-face support at the youth club, in addition to support from her local mental health services. Now she can no longer attend the youth club, so can’t see her friends. Gee is relieved that at least her community mental health team has switched to remote counselling. She has autism, an eating disorder and anxiety issues. “I’m lucky, I’m still getting support, but it’s on the phone now and instead of getting an hour, it’s more like 20 minutes,” she says.

Yet Gee feels she needs more support than ever. She works part time as a carer, looking after 10 to 15 older people in supported accommodation. But she fears getting coronavirus from or spreading it to her vulnerable clients. “Yesterday we were told of a suspected coronavirus case for someone on one of my rounds,” she says. “So now, on top of the masks and gloves, we’re having to wear face shields. It’s very worrying.”

Gee is far from alone in having heightened anxiety levels during the pandemic. New research by the National Youth Agency, which works with youth organisations and young people across the UK, and the children’s commissioner, published on Wednesday, shows that there are now 3 million vulnerable young people in England who need support with family relationships, mental health, domestic abuse, or other needs. That’s 2 million more vulnerable eight to 19-year-olds needing help because of the pandemic.

The figures were estimated from emerging data collated in March and April, including from helplines, sector reports and grassroots evidence, and compared with existing official data such as the numbers of children living with a vulnerable family background, figures on offending behaviour and NHS data on mental health.

For many, youth clubs provide a vital lifeline, offering somewhere to go, something to do and a trusted adult to talk to. But the lockdown means youth services, already decimated after a decade of austerity, are not easily able to meet this extra need for help. Local authority youth workers have mostly been redeployed, while voluntary, sector-run youth clubs and centres have shut their doors and are providing limited services online. Most street-based youth work has ceased.

The report estimates that nationally one in five youth clubs will not reopen, with a higher proportion staying shut in some regions, and calls for swift and generous action from ministers. “The government needs to provide urgent resources and funding to safeguard youth services,” says Leigh Middleton, chief executive of the National Youth Agency. “Three times the number of young people are at risk as a result of the lockdown, yet just as they need us most, the pandemic is pushing many youth organisations to the brink.”

Last year’s £500m youth investment fund, while welcome, provides capital funding to build 60 new youth centres, refurbish hundreds of others, and develop mobile facilities for harder to reach areas. It doesn’t deal with the running costs of existing youth clubs. And although the chancellor announced £750m extra funding for charities, insiders are sceptical as to how much money will reach the youth sector. Coming after 70% cuts to youth services funding in England since 2010, which have seen more than 4,500 youth work jobs cut and 760 youth centres closed, for many clubs and services it will be too little, too late.

“The majority of youth organisations have had to furlough around 40% of their workers,” says Ndidi Okezie, chief executive of UK Youth. “We need an emergency youth fund.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom. In Leeds, for example, charity Barca, which runs youth clubs for 11 to 19-year-olds, is managing to reach many of the young people it works with digitally.

Virtual club sessions through Zoom, and one-to-one online drop-in sessions with youth workers at fixed times five days a week, are both proving popular.

Barca has also distributed 74 activity packs for young people and their younger siblings. “It’s great for them, but it also allows us to have face-to-face contact,” says Amanda Sykes, senior practitioner in Barca’s children, young people and family service.

And last week the charity held its first socially distant doorstep dance session, run by social enterprise Dazl. “We had 50 people out in their gardens and 30 joined in,” says Sykes. For Demi, 13, who used to do activities such as football and cooking at the Fairfield Community Centre youth club in west Leeds, it made her day. “I have been really bored since school shut, but today was brilliant,” she says. Barca plans to roll out doorstep dance to other streets and start running doorstep sport sessions too.

While digital support is better than no youth service at all, there are growing calls for youth centres to reopen. The NYA report calls for youth services to be designated as key work, so that youth workers can provide face-to-face support to vulnerable young people. “The risk to young people of catching coronavirus has to be balanced against the health risks of remaining in lockdown,” says Middleton.

In Wales, where the Welsh government still funds statutory youth services and last year announced a new youth work strategy and a £6.2bn increase in funding in its 2020-21 budget, some youth centres have stayed open during lockdown.

David Williams, who manages Torfaen borough council’s youth service, in south Wales, says that statutory youth workers are currently helping support vulnerable and at risk children in schools. And for care leavers, there is still a face-to-face service. Weekly appointments at the Ashley House Youth Centre are strictly spaced so that the building can be cleaned between visitors, a one-way system is in place to ensure social distancing and youth workers are only allowed into the building for the duration of their meeting with the young person. “It means we can ensure that they have a hot meal, that their phone is charged and clothes are cleaned,” says Williams. “But most importantly, they get to speak to a youth worker, who in many cases will be the only person they have spoken to that week.”

For Steve Elliott (not his real name), 19, who lives alone in supported accommodation, the appointments have been a lifeline. “I usually do lots of activities with the youth service and was really worried about it all ending,” he says. “So meeting Gav [my youth worker] gives me structure to my week – it’s a real highlight. It’s the only time I eat a meal with another person.”

Some youth services in England hope to open their doors in the next few weeks. Stuart Dunne, chief executive of Youth Focus NW, a charity supporting youth provision across the north-west, says that all 23 local authority youth services are operating online. “A number are planning to reopen centres quite soon,” he says, “while respecting two-metre distancing rules and limiting the number of young people who can attend at any one time.”

Ultimately, the nature of youth work will have to change. “We have to make sure that after lockdown ends, services are not only put back, but developed,” says Melanie Ryan, joint chief executive of Youth Cymru, the national umbrella body for youth organisations in Wales.

Ian McLaughlan, chief executive of Youth Scotland, which supports 65,000 young people, 1,300 youth groups and more than 8,000 youth workers, agrees. He estimates that in Scotland, around half the youth groups have stopped operating for now, while the rest are operating digitally. Yet the Scottish government provides core funding to national youth services and has provided an extra £350m to councils and charities, some of which will find its way to youth services.

“We’re not hearing that many youth groups saying they will have to shut down completely,” he says.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport says: “We are committed to doing all we can to help young people in these challenging times. This includes grants available to youth organisations from the National Lottery Community Fund, Sport England and the Arts Council, and the unprecedented Treasury coronavirus support package for workers and businesses.

“Our £500m youth investment fund will also provide long-term investment in the sector and make a positive contribution to many young people’s lives.”

Back in Bristol, Gee hopes that after the lockdown, there will be less loneliness, a greater sense of community, and more human interaction. “I hope people understand that being able to socialise is so important for everyone.” For now, she is counting down the days until she can go back to Creative Networks and see her friends again.



