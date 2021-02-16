Meeting with Elders Council highlighted by Sask. Rivers board

The relationship with the Elders and Knowledge Keepers Council was a focus at the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board of education meeting last Monday. The board had a gathering with the council recently and it was a chance to show how the groups work together.

Director of education Robert Bratvold explained that the knowledge from the council is appreciated and they anticipate even more work in the future.

“Basically the elder’s council was a chance to say hey we have been meeting with you and you have guided us on a few things and here is an update on some of the impact on the things that you have helped us move forward,” Bratvold said.

At the gathering on Feb. 1, the division and board provided updates on implementation of Following Their Voices in the division.

They discussed next steps and where they want to go.

Following Their Voices is an initiative across the province to bring cultural understanding. It currently runs at Wesmor, Carlton Comprehensive, Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) and Ecole Arthur Pechey in Saskatchewan Rivers. Other schools participate but are not formally part of the project.

The elders council was also updated on the Cree Language Program at John Diefenbaker Public School.

Trustees discussed the valuable contribution and support that Elders and Knowledge Keepers provide through their presence in schools and more recently through live-streaming Elders’ sessions to multiple classrooms.

The board also discussed their appreciation for the guidance that Elders have provided to them directly through conversation with trustees at the Elders Council.

Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald