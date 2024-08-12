Meet Zack Wimbush, the 6ft 6in Exeter centre who plays like a Fijian

Zack Wimbush is pushing to become a regular starter for Exeter this season - Getty Images/Bob Bradford

Ali Hepher is racking his brains to summon a player he would liken to Zack Wimbush, the 20-year-old who made an eye-catching breakthrough last season. A long pause suggests it is not an easy task for the Exeter Chiefs head coach.

“Sometimes there will be Fijians that come up on the market,” Hepher says eventually. “You’re looking at recruiting them and think… ‘well, we’ve got a guy who’s big and skilful and who can offload out of the tackle’.”

Standing 6ft 6in, Wimbush is conspicuous for his considerable frame. Quickly, though, an array of attributes become obvious. Subtlety as well as size has propelled his emergence as an intriguing prospect capable of shifting around the backline.

“The clear thing with Zach is that he’s a big, big man but he’s highly skilled as well,” Hepher continues. “He can pluck a ball above his head no problem, he can rip a pass off both hands and he has ability on the ball. That’ll hopefully help him bring an offloading, physical presence to our midfield.

“Big men can struggle in the tackle or struggle with their skills. Zack is very, very competent almost in all areas. That, coupled with him being pretty quick, makes him a huge weapon for us.”

Born in Hong Kong, where both his parents were teaching PE, Wimbush moved with his family to Devon in his early teens and was soon part of the Chiefs system. James Reyburn, his coach at Mount Kelly College in Tavistock, put him forward for the club’s developing player programme (DPP) at under-15 level.

While Wimbush is now an imposing and powerful specimen, he describes himself as a “quite small” kid and played at scrum-half until under-14 level. Perversely, the pandemic proved helpful for bulking up.

“Maybe around 15 or 16 I started growing in height,” Wimbush explains. “But I was very skinny. Then I just started gymming with my dad loads and trying to eat a lot more. Over lockdown I got a lot heavier. I would say before it I was 90kg, and came out at about 100kg.”

Gradual development since then means Wimbush will begin the 2024-25 campaign at around 112kg (17st 9lb). Although a thumb operation has compromised his summer slightly, he feels primed to kick on.

Having spent most of the 2022-23 campaign with Exeter University in National 2 West, picking up a couple of Premiership Cup appearances, Wimbush was drafted onto the Exeter bench for the visit of Leicester Tigers to Sandy Park two days before Christmas.

He was granted 10 minutes at the end of a 40-22 league victory and promptly stayed around the first-team squad, producing try-scoring cameos against Glasgow Warriors and Toulouse in the Champions Cup. For the latter, he carved off the shoulder of Henry Slade and over the line directly from a line-out. The finish offered brief respite for Chiefs amid a 64-26 quarter-final thrashing, demonstrating dynamism and ballast.

Into the knockouts 🎟️



Zack Wimbush with the try that clinched it for @ExeterChiefs #InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/c0vz9HSeeE — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) January 13, 2024

A personal highlight of a “kind of crazy” season for Wimbush was standing in the tunnel at Stade Jean-Dauger prior to another Champions Cup encounter. The hostility of Bayonne’s home ground stirred his soul. “They all started singing their club song and it was all so loud, with everyone trying to abuse us,” he grins. “That was quite cool, yeah.”

Thus far, Wimbush has made his Chiefs starts at outside centre. Prior to that, he wore 12 for most of his Exeter University outings. With both sides, he has spent a decent amount of time on the wing. Such versatility is handy in the age of six-two bench splits.

“When he played on the wing for the University, they kicked off to his side and it’s almost been guaranteed ball. They’ve just gone left and he’s plucked it out of the air,” Hepher laughs.

“Thirteen is probably where he’s played most at the minute but we’re a bit more relaxed about that in the sense we’ll just try to get the best five on the field outside the nine and 10 and get them in positions that work. With the talent Zack has got, let’s see how far we can take him.”

The man himself could not say which centre position he prefers. “I’ve been thinking about it more this pre-season,” Wimbush explains. “I’ve been playing both and I’ll play anywhere – I don’t really care – but I’d say I probably prefer defending at 12 and attacking at 13.”

Chiefs’ fruitful association with their local University is a success story worth praising whenever possible. Ross Vintcent, the pacey back-rower fast-tracked by Italy, and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, who surged into Steve Borthwick’s squad, both became internationals last season, while still students. Wimbush, entering the second year of his sports science course, might not be too long in following them.

You create your own luck... 🤞



Joe Hawkins' kick causes havoc before Zack Wimbush touches down for @ExeterChiefs ❌



Watch live on PRTV 💻#GallagherPrem | #EXEvNEW pic.twitter.com/mNmizg4ENr — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) March 23, 2024

Along with Greg Fisilau, Rusi Tuima, Dafydd Jenkins, and Christ Tshiunza, he is part of an exciting group of young Chiefs. Having perhaps overachieved last term, registering 10 wins from 18 Premiership fixtures after a mass exodus of senior figures, Exeter now want to avoid second-season syndrome. The play-offs will be their target.

“We are a young team but we’ve been saying that we can’t keep using that as an excuse,” Wimbush adds. “We want to win, so we’re going to try to be the best we can.”

A while back, Wimbush was invited to a couple of England Under-18 training camps a year young, without playing a game. The next year injury scuppered any hope of becoming an age-grade international. Such misfortune saw Wimbush travelling under the radar somewhat.

Steve Borthwick would be very grateful for a young, England-eligible centre to take the Premiership by storm. Henry Slade’s shoulder operation will keep him out until around November, leaving an opening at club level for Wimbush. As Feyi-Waboso has shown, shining for Chiefs can send you on a rapid ride to the biggest stage.

“Zack’s in the mix around the first-team squad and, if he excels, he’s going to push for a starting spot. With Sladey out for a period and Tommy Wyatt still out for a bit, there are opportunities around the midfield and the back three.”

“Look what’s happened to Manny,” Hepher adds. “This time last year, he’d played one Premiership match and was just coming into the season. He proved what he could do on the field and has his spot there [with England].

“There’s no reason why anyone else can’t do that. They’ve got to work exceptionally hard to get into the Exeter side. But if you do that, and you’re playing week-in, week-out, there’s a shop window there and you’re not too far away.”

Chiefs recognise towering potential in Wimbush, who could look mightily attractive in that shop window.